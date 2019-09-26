Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Allcargo Logistics, DHFL, Sterlite Among Key Stocks in Focus Today

Allcargo Logistics Ltd shares advanced 4.3% as the company is in final round of talks to pick up 14.38% stake in express logistics company Gati.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 26, 2019, 12:34 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Allcargo Logistics, DHFL, Sterlite Among Key Stocks in Focus Today
File photo of DHFL logo (Image : Reuters).
Loading...

Indian stock markets bounced back on Thursday after taking a hit in the previous session. At 11:02 am, the S&P benchmark Sensex rose 421 points, or 1.09%, to 39,014.55, while the Nifty 50 index climbed 131 points, or 1.15%, to 11,571.25.

Allcargo Logistics, Gati: Allcargo Logistics Ltd shares advanced 4.3% as the company is in final round of talks to pick up 14.38% stake in express logistics company Gati. Gati Ltd shares, meanwhile, were locked in an upper circuit of 5%.

M&M: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd (M&M) shares rose 2.5% on news that the company is likely to sign a deal with Ford Motor next week to form a joint venture in India, as the latter ends most of its independent operations in the country.

DHFL: Dewan Housing Finance Corp Ltd (DHFL) shares slumped nearly 6% after the company defaulted in interest and principal payment on nin-convertible debentures (NCDs) due on September 20.

Sterlite Technologies: Sterlite Technologies Ltd shares jumped 4.3% after a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, Sterlite Global Venture (Mauritius), entered into definitive agreements to acquire a 100% stake in Europe’s Impact Data Solutions Group.

CG Power: CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd shares gained as much as 5% after the company appointed Ashish Kumar Guha as the chairman

Yes Bank: Yes Bank Ltd shares dropped as much as 5.5% even as the bank clarified that it is waiting for the Reserve Bank of India’s approval to increase its authorised share capital before a planned share sale.

Cipla: Cipla Ltd shares slipped near;y 1% even as the company launched Daptomycin for Injection, AP-rated generic equivalent of Cubicin for Injection, in the US.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,816.55 +223.03 ( +0.58%)

NIFTY 50

11,513.10 +72.90 ( +0.64%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 283.65 1.21
HDFC Bank 1,243.40 0.30
ICICI Bank 447.10 2.97
Yes Bank 51.60 -3.91
HDFC 2,066.95 -0.14
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 276.75 1.78
SBI 283.55 1.21
ICICI Bank 447.40 2.98
Yes Bank 51.60 -3.91
Maruti Suzuki 6,793.35 2.29
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 447.10 2.97
IOC 144.90 2.99
Hindalco 195.35 2.87
M&M 550.20 2.90
BPCL 477.55 2.65
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 447.60 3.03
M&M 550.40 2.88
Maruti Suzuki 6,795.00 2.31
ONGC 133.85 1.83
Vedanta 159.15 1.99
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 51.65 -3.82
HUL 2,020.90 -1.49
HCL Tech 1,044.25 -0.91
Infosys 786.50 -0.78
Cipla 431.85 -0.63
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 51.60 -3.91
HUL 2,020.80 -1.31
HCL Tech 1,046.40 -0.72
Infosys 786.55 -0.71
ITC 247.90 -0.36
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram