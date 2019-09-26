Allcargo Logistics, DHFL, Sterlite Among Key Stocks in Focus Today
Allcargo Logistics Ltd shares advanced 4.3% as the company is in final round of talks to pick up 14.38% stake in express logistics company Gati.
File photo of DHFL logo (Image : Reuters).
Indian stock markets bounced back on Thursday after taking a hit in the previous session. At 11:02 am, the S&P benchmark Sensex rose 421 points, or 1.09%, to 39,014.55, while the Nifty 50 index climbed 131 points, or 1.15%, to 11,571.25.
Allcargo Logistics, Gati: Allcargo Logistics Ltd shares advanced 4.3% as the company is in final round of talks to pick up 14.38% stake in express logistics company Gati. Gati Ltd shares, meanwhile, were locked in an upper circuit of 5%.
M&M: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd (M&M) shares rose 2.5% on news that the company is likely to sign a deal with Ford Motor next week to form a joint venture in India, as the latter ends most of its independent operations in the country.
DHFL: Dewan Housing Finance Corp Ltd (DHFL) shares slumped nearly 6% after the company defaulted in interest and principal payment on nin-convertible debentures (NCDs) due on September 20.
Sterlite Technologies: Sterlite Technologies Ltd shares jumped 4.3% after a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, Sterlite Global Venture (Mauritius), entered into definitive agreements to acquire a 100% stake in Europe’s Impact Data Solutions Group.
CG Power: CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd shares gained as much as 5% after the company appointed Ashish Kumar Guha as the chairman
Yes Bank: Yes Bank Ltd shares dropped as much as 5.5% even as the bank clarified that it is waiting for the Reserve Bank of India’s approval to increase its authorised share capital before a planned share sale.
Cipla: Cipla Ltd shares slipped near;y 1% even as the company launched Daptomycin for Injection, AP-rated generic equivalent of Cubicin for Injection, in the US.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|283.65
|1.21
|HDFC Bank
|1,243.40
|0.30
|ICICI Bank
|447.10
|2.97
|Yes Bank
|51.60
|-3.91
|HDFC
|2,066.95
|-0.14
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|276.75
|1.78
|SBI
|283.55
|1.21
|ICICI Bank
|447.40
|2.98
|Yes Bank
|51.60
|-3.91
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,793.35
|2.29
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|447.10
|2.97
|IOC
|144.90
|2.99
|Hindalco
|195.35
|2.87
|M&M
|550.20
|2.90
|BPCL
|477.55
|2.65
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|447.60
|3.03
|M&M
|550.40
|2.88
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,795.00
|2.31
|ONGC
|133.85
|1.83
|Vedanta
|159.15
|1.99
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|51.65
|-3.82
|HUL
|2,020.90
|-1.49
|HCL Tech
|1,044.25
|-0.91
|Infosys
|786.50
|-0.78
|Cipla
|431.85
|-0.63
