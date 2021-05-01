Allocation of Remdesivir for States Increased Significantly: Gowda

New Delhi: Allocation of antiviral drug remdesivir, which is used in the treatment of COVID-19, has been increased significantly to states to ensure uninterrupted supply to patients, Union minister Sadananda Gowda said on Saturday. Thechemicals and fertilizers minister also said that medical oxygen allotment for Karnataka has also been increased.

In a tweet, Gowda said, “To ensure adequate uninterrupted supply to the needy COVID-19 patients allocation of #Remdesivir for the states has been significantly increased." In another tweet, the minister said, “Medical oxygen allotment for Karnataka has also been increased from 802 MT/day to 865 MT/day." A total of 34.5 lakh remdesivir vials are allocated to the states and union territories from April 21 to May 9, 2021, Gowda said. This includes earlier allocation made for the period of April 21 to May 2, 2021 issued by letter issued April 29, 2021.

