Almost 75% Indian Professionals Will Actively Look for a New Job in 2021: LinkedIn Survey

LinkedIn, the online professional network, has announced findings of a new Job Seeker research that highlighted that 3 in 4 professionals will consider changing jobs or actively look for a new role in the next 12 months.

Based on 1,016 survey responses, findings further indicated 2 in 5 job seekers in India believe online learning will be critical to land a job in 2021.

LinkedIn says that research reveals a sense of professional uncertainty and worry among Indian professionals as the job market continues to get more competitive in 2021. More than one-third of job seekers in India are worried about too many recruitment stages (38 percent) and extensively long application documents (32 percent), while 3 in 4 (74 percent) professionals say they have reservations about networking.

Despite this uncertainty, India remains resilient towards career growth as 2 in 3 (64 percent) professionals say they are confident about their future progression while 2 in 5 think attending networking events (38 percent), and investing in online learning (37 percent) will be critical to landing a job in 2021.

The professional network has also launched the 2021 ‘Jobs on the Rise’ India list that puts together critical insights about the jobs landscape, especially those who may have lost their jobs during the pandemic. Freelance content creators has topped the charts of the fastest-growing career opportunities.

Ruchee Anand, Director - Talent & Learning Solutions, India at LinkedIn said, "This year’s Jobs on the Rise India list is a reflection of how the work ecosystem and the jobs market rapidly changed in 2020. Digital transformation has continued to drive all industries, and both, tech and non-tech roles have shifted to meet the needs of a new collaborative, remote work culture. The List shows us that audience builders and content creators are key to brands, HR continues to be at the heart of all operations, user and customer experience are critical in the new online world of service, and emerging tech, especially ed-tech, continues to boom.”

This research also listed out job trends like brands and individuals are engaging audiences online, Cybersecurity for a digital-first future, emerging tech solutions that are accelerated by COVID-19, customer experience and how to master basic digital skills to stay ahead of the game.