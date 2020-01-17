Take the pledge to vote

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Meets Industry Captains, Concludes Three-day India Visit

Among those who met world's richest person Jeff Bezos included Reliance Industries chairman and richest Indian Mukesh Ambani, who is also into retailing, and a host of other c-suite honchos.

PTI

Updated:January 17, 2020, 10:50 PM IST
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Meets Industry Captains, Concludes Three-day India Visit
Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, attends a company event in New Delhi, India, January 15, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Mumbai: E-commerce giant Amazon's chief executive and world's richest person Jeff Bezos on Friday concluded his three-day India visit with meeting captains of Indian industry.

Among those who met included Reliance Industries chairman and richest Indian Mukesh Ambani, who is also into retailing, and a host of other c-suite honchos.

The meeting was held at a star hotel in South Mumbai this morning.

Others who were present included SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar, Godrej Group chairman Adi Godrej, Zarin Daruwala of Standard Chartered Bank, Xiaomi's India Head Manu Jain, Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy and Bank of America's Kaku Nakhate.

Retail and Fast Moving Consumer Goods players, including Kishore Biyani of Fture Group (where Amazon has an investment), Hindustan Unilever's Sanjiv Mehta, Nestle India's Suresh Narayanan and Proctor and Gamble India's Madhusudhan Gopalan were also present.

Sunil Mittal of Bharti Airtel was also present for the meeting wherein Bezos was accompanied by the head of Amazon in India, Amit Agarwal.

Among others were Infosys' Salil Parekh, HSBC's Surendra Rosha and Ola's Bhavish Agarwal.

The business leaders posed for a group photo on the hotel's stairs before departing.

Bezos visited Rajghat in New Delhi on Tuesday, followed it up with a meet with small businesses on Wednesday and spent time with Bollywood celebrities on Thursday evening as part of the visit.

He has announced investments of USD 1 billion over the next few years and also create 1 million new jobs in India by 2025.

Bezos could not reportedly get an audience with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal stoked a controversy by stating that the e-commerce giant which is being investigated for predatory pricing is not doing India any favour by the investment.

Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
