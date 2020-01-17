Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Meets Industry Captains, Concludes Three-day India Visit
Among those who met world's richest person Jeff Bezos included Reliance Industries chairman and richest Indian Mukesh Ambani, who is also into retailing, and a host of other c-suite honchos.
Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, attends a company event in New Delhi, India, January 15, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Mumbai: E-commerce giant Amazon's chief executive and world's richest person Jeff Bezos on Friday concluded his three-day India visit with meeting captains of Indian industry.
Among those who met included Reliance Industries chairman and richest Indian Mukesh Ambani, who is also into retailing, and a host of other c-suite honchos.
The meeting was held at a star hotel in South Mumbai this morning.
Others who were present included SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar, Godrej Group chairman Adi Godrej, Zarin Daruwala of Standard Chartered Bank, Xiaomi's India Head Manu Jain, Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy and Bank of America's Kaku Nakhate.
Retail and Fast Moving Consumer Goods players, including Kishore Biyani of Fture Group (where Amazon has an investment), Hindustan Unilever's Sanjiv Mehta, Nestle India's Suresh Narayanan and Proctor and Gamble India's Madhusudhan Gopalan were also present.
Sunil Mittal of Bharti Airtel was also present for the meeting wherein Bezos was accompanied by the head of Amazon in India, Amit Agarwal.
Among others were Infosys' Salil Parekh, HSBC's Surendra Rosha and Ola's Bhavish Agarwal.
The business leaders posed for a group photo on the hotel's stairs before departing.
Bezos visited Rajghat in New Delhi on Tuesday, followed it up with a meet with small businesses on Wednesday and spent time with Bollywood celebrities on Thursday evening as part of the visit.
He has announced investments of USD 1 billion over the next few years and also create 1 million new jobs in India by 2025.
Bezos could not reportedly get an audience with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal stoked a controversy by stating that the e-commerce giant which is being investigated for predatory pricing is not doing India any favour by the investment.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dr Reddys Labs
|3,033.65
|3.27
|ICICI Bank
|530.90
|-1.14
|Reliance
|1,580.65
|2.79
|Bharti Airtel
|500.00
|5.47
|Vodafone Idea
|4.51
|-25.21
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|500.00
|5.47
|Reliance
|1,580.65
|2.79
|Sun Pharma
|454.45
|1.24
|HCL Tech
|598.80
|0.91
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,524.55
|0.80
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,352.55
|-2.46
|SBI
|318.00
|-1.62
|HDFC
|2,451.70
|-1.23
|ICICI Bank
|530.90
|-1.14
|Larsen
|1,304.55
|-1.10
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Seduce Each Other in What A Man Gotta Do Video
- Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 Promo Out, Rohit Shetty Welcomes Contestants To His ‘Darr Ki University’
- Who is Arushi Sharma, the New Actress in Love Aaj Kal Trailer?
- FASTags Have Actually Increased Waiting Times at Toll Plazas; Be Prepared For Delays
- 13-Year-Old's Emotional Speech about Father Who Died in Iran Plane Crash Will Break Your Heart