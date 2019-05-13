Take the pledge to vote

»
1-min read

Amazon Comes Up With an 'Offer' for Workers, Says, 'Will Pay for Your Resignation, Help Start Business'

The new employee incentive is part of a program Amazon started a year ago that lets anyone apply to launch an independent Amazon delivery business.

Associated Press

Updated:May 13, 2019, 5:26 PM IST
Amazon Comes Up With an 'Offer' for Workers, Says, 'Will Pay for Your Resignation, Help Start Business'
Representational Image
New York: Amazon, which is racing to deliver packages faster, is turning to its employees with a proposition: Quit your job and we'll help you start a business delivering Amazon package.

The offer, announced Monday, comes as Amazon seeks to speed up its shipping time from two days to one for its Prime members. The company sees the new incentive as a way to get more packages delivered to shoppers' doorsteps faster.

Amazon says it will cover up to USD 10,000 in startup costs for employees who are accepted into the program and leave their jobs.

The company says it will also pay them three months' worth of their salary. The offer is open to most part-time and full-time Amazon employees, including warehouse workers who pack and ship orders. Whole Foods employees are not eligible to receive the new incentives.

Seattle-based Amazon.com Inc. declined to say how many employees it expects to take them up on the offer.

The new employee incentive is part of a program Amazon started a year ago that lets anyone apply to launch an independent Amazon delivery business. It is part of the company's plan to control more of its deliveries on its own, rather than rely on UPS, the post office and other carriers.

Startup costs start at USD 10,000 and contractors that participate are able to lease blue vans with the Amazon smile logo stamped on the side.

Overall, more than 200 Amazon delivery businesses have been created since it launched the program last June, said John Felton, Amazon's vice president of global delivery services.

One of them is run Milton Collier, a freight broker who started his business in Atlanta about eight months ago. Since then, it has grown to 120 employees with a fleet of 50 vans that can handle up to 200 delivery stops in a day. It has already been preparing for the one-day shipping switch by hiring more people.

"We're ready," says Collier.
