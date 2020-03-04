Amazon Confirms First Coronavirus Case Among Employees in United States

Online retailer Amazon.com Inc said on Tuesday an employee in the United States tested positive for the coronavirus.

“We’re supporting the affected employee who is in quarantine," a company spokeswoman said in an email to Reuters.

The spokeswoman confirmed a report by Bloomberg News that all co-workers in contact with the employee, who worked at Amazon's South Lake Union office complex in Seattle, had been informed.

The company said on Sunday two employees in Milan, Italy, had been infected with the virus and were under quarantine.

The US Federal Reserve on Tuesday led the global charge in response to the growing economic risk posed by the new coronavirus, announcing an emergency interest rate cut after the UN health agency said the world has entered "uncharted territory."

But the Fed's stimulus, which came hours after the Group of Seven finance ministers and central bankers pledged to take action using "all appropriate policy tools," wasn't enough to prevent Wall Street stocks from tumbling as the virus continued its global spread.

The death toll in the United States rose to nine, many linked to a nursing home in the Seattle suburbs, while the overall number of infections shot past 100 including cases on both coasts and the Midwest.

More than 90,000 people have been infected and 3,100 killed since the first cases were identified in China's Hubei province late last year.

The vast majority of cases have been in China, but South Korea, Italy and Iran have also emerged as hotspots. The virus has also spread into Latin America and Africa, raising fears it could become established in conflict-hit countries with weak health infrastructure.

