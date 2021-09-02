Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos' Golden Tip Might Help You Achieve Your Goal

People are always intrigued by the mantras billionaires follow in their personal lives. Apart from the usual curiosity for these titbits, there is the perception people have that following these rules might pave their own road to success. Jeff Bezos, the founder of online shopping giant Amazon, is among the richest men in the world. For his millions of fans, here’s some interesting information. It turns out that Bezos has one trick in his bag that he still follows before going for important deals and meetings.

He might be the founder of a tech giant, but Bezos is still a fan of plans written down before execution. Before an important meeting, Bezos tends to develop a 6-page memo, written by one of the executives in his team, and then acts and makes decisions based on it. This signifies how important the act of writing is for anybody who has goals to achieve. Writing brings structure in the way you think and understand things.

Bezos doesn’t prefer PowerPoint presentations. Instead, he and his team vehemently follow the six-page memo that they write before the meetings. “We silently read one at the beginning of each meeting in a kind of “study hall. Not surprisingly, the quality of these memos varies widely. Some have the clarity of angels singing.

They are brilliant and thoughtful and set up the meeting for high-quality discussion. Sometimes they come in at the other end of the spectrum,” Bezos mentioned in one of his letters to the stakeholders.

In his letter, Bezos also focuses on the need for the right direction to get the right results. In the past two decades, Bezos has brought Amazon to new heights with such tricks in his hat.

He is known for the key principles behind his success. From customer obsessiveness to take ownership, mantras are a part of the whole mystique of Bezos.

Earlier this year, the billionaire stepped down as CEO of Amazon after decades at the helm. Andy Jassy, the former CEO of Amazon Web Services, is the new boss at Amazon.

