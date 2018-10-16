English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amazon Likely to Buy 7-8 Percent Stake in Future Retail
In September, Amazon, along with private equity firm Samara Capital, bought Aditya Birla Group-owned 'More' retail chain for an enterprise value of 42 billion rupees ($568.03 million).
An employee of Amazon walks through a turnstile gate inside an Amazon Fulfillment Centre (BLR7) situated in the suburban area of Bengaluru. (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: Amazon.com Inc is likely to buy an at least 7 percent to 8 percent stake in Future Retail Ltd through an investment arm, CNBC-TV 18 reported, citing sources.
The potential cash-and-stock deal, which is in its final stages, could be worth 25 billion rupees ($338 million) and is likely to be signed in the next two weeks, the channel said.
Earlier this year, media reports said Amazon was in talks to buy a 10 percent stake in Future Retail, competing with tech giant Google and Alibaba-backed Paytm. Future Retail had denied the reports.
The potential deal will be next in a series of acquisitions by Amazon.com Inc in one of the fastest-growing markets in the face of competition from Walmart Inc's Flipkart.
Amazon India and Future Retail did not immediately respond to requests seeking comment.
Amazon India and Future Retail did not immediately respond to requests seeking comment.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
