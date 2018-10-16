GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Amazon Likely to Buy 7-8 Percent Stake in Future Retail

Reuters

Updated:October 16, 2018, 12:39 PM IST
An employee of Amazon walks through a turnstile gate inside an Amazon Fulfillment Centre (BLR7) situated in the suburban area of Bengaluru. (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: Amazon.com Inc is likely to buy an at least 7 percent to 8 percent stake in Future Retail Ltd through an investment arm, CNBC-TV 18 reported, citing sources.

The potential cash-and-stock deal, which is in its final stages, could be worth 25 billion rupees ($338 million) and is likely to be signed in the next two weeks, the channel said.

Earlier this year, media reports said Amazon was in talks to buy a 10 percent stake in Future Retail, competing with tech giant Google and Alibaba-backed Paytm. Future Retail had denied the reports.

The potential deal will be next in a series of acquisitions by Amazon.com Inc in one of the fastest-growing markets in the face of competition from Walmart Inc's Flipkart.

In September, Amazon, along with private equity firm Samara Capital, bought Aditya Birla Group-owned 'More' retail chain for an enterprise value of 42 billion rupees ($568.03 million).

Amazon India and Future Retail did not immediately respond to requests seeking comment.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
