Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Amazon May Invest in NinjaCart to Enter India’s Fresh Produce Sector, Says Economic Times

NinjaCart, a Bengaluru-based fresh produce supply chain that supplies 25,000 tonnes of fresh vegetables and fruits monthly, can help Amazon India expand the horizon of its Pantry.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 18, 2019, 12:03 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Amazon May Invest in NinjaCart to Enter India’s Fresh Produce Sector, Says Economic Times
(photo for representation, image: Reuters)
Loading...

Amazon is in exploratory talks with NinjaCart to make an investment in the Bengaluru-based fresh produce supply chain company, according to a report in the Economic Times.

Investment in NinjaCart can help Amazon India expand the horizon of Amazon Pantry. While it already sells select grocery items through Amazon Now and Amazon Pantry, Amazon is yet to formally enter the fresh produce space.

According to the report, Amazon started talks with NinjaCart when the latter was in the midst of closing its $100 million equity financing round led by New York-based investment firm Tiger Global Management. NinjaCart was valued at over $350 million after the closure of its last funding round in April, which also saw hedge fund Steadview Capital invest an undisclosed sum in the start-up, added the report.

NinjaCart’s chief Thirukumaran Nagarajan had earlier told ET that the company was supplying 25,000 tonnes of fresh vegetables and fruits on a monthly basis. The startup sources produce from more than 170 villages, while also aggregating local kirana stores and vegetable pushcart vendors.

NinjaCart is currently present in seven cities, and has till date has raised over $140 million. It counts Accel Partners in US and in India, Qualcomm Ventures, Trifecta Capital, NRJN Trust (the investment entity set up by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani and wife Rohini), Jo Hirao, the founder of ZiGeXN, and Russian firm HR Capital among its list of backers, according to the report.

Meanwhile, Amazon has committed $500 million into the food retail sector. According to regulatory filings sourced from paper.vc, Amazon Retail India received Rs 240 crore, largely from existing shareholder Amazon Corporate Holdings, a Singapore-based entity engaged in food retail across the Asean region.

Amazon had earlier said that the company expects groceries and consumables to contribute more than half to its India business over the next five years.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,106.55 +145.76 ( +0.37%)

NIFTY 50

11,710.30 +38.15 ( +0.33%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 628.40 -4.02
IndusInd Bank 1,436.65 2.64
Yes Bank 115.75 -0.34
Reliance 1,280.30 -0.16
SBI 340.35 0.74
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Godrej Consumer 663.20 0.84
Indiabulls Hsg 628.50 -4.08
Yes Bank 115.70 -0.43
Dewan Housing 70.75 -7.52
Reliance 1,280.25 -0.10
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 348.35 3.03
IndusInd Bank 1,435.80 2.58
Vedanta 168.35 2.62
ICICI Bank 423.75 2.31
Power Grid Corp 197.25 1.65
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,436.00 2.63
Vedanta 168.30 2.65
ICICI Bank 423.70 2.24
Power Grid Corp 197.15 1.60
Coal India 258.85 1.43
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 628.25 -4.04
Bharti Infratel 267.60 -1.67
Asian Paints 1,383.20 -1.34
HUL 1,801.60 -0.90
Britannia 2,873.60 -0.88
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Asian Paints 1,383.35 -1.32
HUL 1,801.00 -0.85
Maruti Suzuki 6,552.70 -0.44
HDFC Bank 2,416.15 -0.23
Yes Bank 115.70 -0.43
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram