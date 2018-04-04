English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amazon May Offer to Buy Flipkart, Says Report
Amazon declined to comment while Flipkart did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.
The logo of Amazon.com Inc is seen in Sao Paulo, Brazil (Reuters)
Bengaluru: Amazon.com Inc may submit an offer to buy Indian e-commerce firm Flipkart, which is currently in talks with Walmart Inc for a stake sale, local daily Mint reported, citing sources.
A deal with Walmart is more likely to go through, according to people with knowledge of the matter, the report added.
Amazon declined to comment while Flipkart did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.
Walmart is in talks to buy a stake of over 40 percent in Flipkart, a direct challenge to Amazon in Asia's third-largest economy.
Amazon is an American electronic commerce and cloud computing company based in Seattle, Washington that was founded by Jeff Bezos on July 5, 1994. The tech giant is the largest Internet retailer in the world as measured by revenue and market capitalization, and second largest after Alibaba Group in terms of total sales.
A deal with Walmart is more likely to go through, according to people with knowledge of the matter, the report added.
Amazon declined to comment while Flipkart did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.
Walmart is in talks to buy a stake of over 40 percent in Flipkart, a direct challenge to Amazon in Asia's third-largest economy.
Amazon is an American electronic commerce and cloud computing company based in Seattle, Washington that was founded by Jeff Bezos on July 5, 1994. The tech giant is the largest Internet retailer in the world as measured by revenue and market capitalization, and second largest after Alibaba Group in terms of total sales.
