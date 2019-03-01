English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amazon Plans New Grocery-store Business Across US: Report
Amazon is planning its first store in Los Angeles as early as the end of the year.
Amazon logo. Image used for representational purpose. (Photo: AFP)
Loading...
Amazon.com Inc is planning to open dozens of grocery stores across the United States as it looks to expand in the food business, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The online retail giant is planning its first store in Los Angeles as early as the end of the year, and has already signed leases for at least two other grocery locations with openings planned for early next year, the Journal reported.
The new stores would be distinct from Amazon's upscale Whole Foods Market brand, the report added.
Amazon did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.
The online retail giant is planning its first store in Los Angeles as early as the end of the year, and has already signed leases for at least two other grocery locations with openings planned for early next year, the Journal reported.
The new stores would be distinct from Amazon's upscale Whole Foods Market brand, the report added.
Amazon did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
-
Saturday 16 February , 2019
Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
Saturday 16 February , 2019 Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|237.60
|2.79
|Reliance
|1,226.05
|-0.41
|TCS
|1,995.40
|0.60
|Bharti Airtel
|307.65
|-3.27
|SBI Life Insura
|607.90
|5.07
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI Life Insura
|612.25
|5.47
|Bajaj Finserv
|6,443.35
|-0.36
|ICICI Bank
|353.50
|1.35
|Yes Bank
|237.40
|2.68
|Reliance
|1,226.70
|-0.39
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|486.35
|4.21
|HPCL
|232.70
|4.19
|Yes Bank
|237.60
|2.79
|IndusInd Bank
|1,514.10
|2.73
|Indiabulls Hsg
|671.90
|2.54
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,516.30
|2.94
|Yes Bank
|237.40
|2.68
|Vedanta
|173.20
|2.24
|Coal India
|232.40
|1.77
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,933.20
|1.48
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|307.65
|-3.27
|Bajaj Auto
|2,863.50
|-1.28
|Axis Bank
|702.40
|-1.01
|Asian Paints
|1,392.35
|-0.91
|UPL
|869.75
|-0.89
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|307.05
|-3.43
|Bajaj Auto
|2,862.90
|-1.16
|Asian Paints
|1,392.15
|-0.92
|Axis Bank
|703.10
|-0.88
|Reliance
|1,226.70
|-0.39
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Vinta Nanda Speechless After Alok Nath Plays Judge in Film on #MeToo
- In Conversation with Bojan Jankulovski - Head of Operations, Maserati India
- Windies Captain Holder Calls for Minimum Wages for Cricketers
- Steve Wozniak Wants Apple to Make a Foldable iPhone
- The Earth is Greener Than it Was Two Decades Ago, And it is Because of India And China
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results