Amazon, Samara Buy Aditya Birla-Owned 'More' Retail Chain for Rs 4,200 Crore
Amazon's latest acquisition adds more heat to the US e-commerce giant's battle with Walmart Inc in the Indian market, after Walmart acquired Indian firm Flipkart earlier this year.
An employee of Amazon walks through a turnstile gate inside an Amazon Fulfillment Centre (BLR7) situated in the suburban area of Bengaluru. (Image: Reuters)
Amazon.com Inc and Indian private equity firm Samara Capital have bought Aditya Birla Group-owned 'More' retail chain for an enterprise value of Rs 4,200 crore, CNBC TV18 reported on Wednesday, citing sources.
Amazon's latest acquisition adds more heat to the US e-commerce giant's battle with Walmart Inc in the Indian market, after Walmart acquired Indian firm Flipkart for Rs 1600 crore earlier this year.
Samara will buy 51 percent, while Amazon will have the rest, CNBC TV18 reported.
Pranab Barua, who heads the retail and apparel vertical of the Aditya Birla Group, is likely to head the operations of the entity, the report added.
Aditya Birla Group confirmed the development to Reuters, but did not elaborate further.
Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while Gautam Gode, the managing director of Samara Capital, said the firm does not comment on its investments.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
