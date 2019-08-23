Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
2-min read

Amazon to Acquire 49% Stake in Future Coupons that Operates Big Bazaar Among Other Supermarkets

In a regulatory filing late on Thursday, Future Retail said Amazon has agreed to acquire a 49% stake in Future Coupons Ltd. That entity in turn owns a 7.3% interest in Future Retail, according to prior regulatory filings.

Reuters

Updated:August 23, 2019, 9:20 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Amazon to Acquire 49% Stake in Future Coupons that Operates Big Bazaar Among Other Supermarkets
File photo of Big Bazaar store.
Loading...

Mumbai/ Bengaluru: Amazon.com Inc is set to snag a minority stake in India's Future Retail Ltd, which operates more than 900 stores in India and owns several supermarket brands, including Big Bazaar.

In a regulatory filing late on Thursday, Future Retail said Amazon has agreed to acquire a 49% stake in Future Coupons Ltd. That entity in turn owns a 7.3% interest in Future Retail, according to prior regulatory filings.

The companies did not disclose the value of the deal, which gives Amazon a 3.58% stake in the brick-and-mortar retailer, whose stores sell everything from clothes to fresh produce.

A source familiar with the matter told Reuters the transaction valued Future Retail at a "substantial premium" to its existing market price.

Future Retail's market capitalization currently stands at $2.91 billion, pegging the value of a 3.58% stake in the company at more than $104 million.

Amazon and Future Retail declined to comment on the value of the transaction that remains subject to regulatory approval.

The regulatory filing said the deal gives Amazon the right of first refusal should Future Retail's founder, Kishore Biyani, or his family decide to further trim the 47.02% stake they own in company, both directly and via entities like Future Coupons that they control.

The online retailer announced plans on Thursday to launch its Amazon Fresh service to select areas in India's tech hub of Bengaluru, the e-commerce company's first such foray into delivering fresh produce in India, seen its last major growth market.

The Future Retail transaction marks Amazon's second such move to acquire a stake in an Indian supermarket store operator. Last year, Amazon and Indian private equity firm Samara Capital announced a joint investment in an entity that would give Amazon a stake in Indian supermarket chain More. Amazon also owns a stake in Indian department store chain Shopper's Stop .

Early this year, India revised its e-commerce rules, creating hurdles for Amazon and rival Walmart Inc's e-commerce subsidiary, Flipkart. One revised rule bars an entity in which a foreign e-commerce company or its group companies have a stake from selling on their online platform.

These and other restrictions forced Amazon to alter how it structures some of its equity holdings in the country.

India's revised e-commerce regulations, along with its push to compel multinationals to store data locally, have irked the U.S. government and heightened trade tensions. India has argued the rules are aimed at protecting interests of its small traders and privacy of its citizens.

Ahead of the launch of Amazon's biggest campus in the world in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad on Wednesday, Amazon's India head Amit Agarwal said India should encourage e-commerce and not try to "define every single guard rail under which it should operate."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,499.91 +26.98 ( +0.07%)

NIFTY 50

10,754.45 +13.10 ( +0.12%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 57.80 2.66
Indiabulls Hsg 463.40 2.85
ICICI Bank 391.75 -1.84
HDFC Bank 2,153.00 -0.97
Bajaj Finance 3,111.00 -0.10
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 57.70 2.49
Indiabulls Hsg 463.50 3.02
Bajaj Finance 3,110.50 -0.23
IndusInd Bank 1,304.30 -2.35
DLF 144.30 -15.91
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 459.85 2.06
Yes Bank 57.80 2.66
Vedanta 132.30 2.52
Zee Entertain 334.75 1.76
UPL 527.00 1.73
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 57.70 2.49
Vedanta 132.20 2.44
TCS 2,252.00 1.68
HCL Tech 1,093.45 1.39
Hero Motocorp 2,661.00 1.34
See all Top Gainers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram