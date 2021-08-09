CHANGE LANGUAGE
Amazon to End Ties with its Top Seller in India: Narayana Murthy's Cloudtail

Amazon.com Inc and one of its biggest sellers in India, Cloudtail owned by Narayana Murthy's Catamaran, have decided to end their relationship (Image Credit: Reuters)

The statement from Amazon and Catamaran did not say why they had decided to end their joint venture.

Amazon.com Inc and one of its biggest sellers in India, Cloudtail, have decided to end their relationship, they said on Monday, following years of allegations that Cloudtail received preferential treatment.

A joint venture between Amazon and India’s Catamaran that controlled Cloudtail was coming up for renewal on May 19, 2022, and the two sides said in a joint statement they had mutually decided not to extend it beyond that date.

The decision comes after a Reuters investigation https://reut.rs/3xyz8er in February based on Amazon documents showed the U.S. company had given preferential treatment for years to a small group of sellers, including Cloudtail, and used them to bypass India’s foreign investment laws.

Amazon has said it does not give preferential treatment to any seller and that it complies with the law.

first published:August 09, 2021, 19:55 IST