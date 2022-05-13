Amazon Under Centre's Lens Over Customer Complaints, Product Quality; Details Here

The consumer affairs ministry has recently raised concerns on customer complaints with e-commerce giant Amazon India, a report said on May 13, Friday. The government has asked Amazon to improve customer services, including complaint redressal, the report has said.

In a meeting held on May 4 by the consumers affairs ministry with key people of Amazon India, the Centre asked the e-commerce giant to ensure only genuine products sold on its platform, a report by CNBC TV18 said on Friday. The ministry’s top officials has asked Amazon India to revert on the said concerns by month end.

However, an Amazon India spokesperson played down the issue. “The meeting referred was one such meeting which was proactively sought by the company to evolve more consumer friendly services. Amazon endeavors to resolve the complaints within 24-48 hours and has maintained 98 per cent resolutions on the National Consumer Helpline," an Amazon spokesperson told CNBC TV18.

The consumers affairs ministry will soon also meet other e-commerce players such as Flipkart, Snapdeal, Myntra, Tata CliQ etc,. the report has further said.

About the meeting, the panel’s Chairman Jayant Sinha told PTI in April that it had “an excellent set of discussions" with officials from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and Competition Commission of India.

“In our next hearing (on this issue), we will be calling most of the major tech companies to hear their perspective and how competition law in India is evolving to address the needs and challenges associated with digital space.

“All of the major companies we are going to invite… Google, Apple, Facebook, Twitter, Amazon, Microsoft and others. Competition laws is evolving across the world to meet the challenges associated with the digital markets," Sinha said.

This comes days after the Competition Commission of India launched raids on two top domestic sellers of online retail giant Amazon.com Inc, following accusations of competition law violations, a report by Reuters said. The CCI launched raids on Amazon sellers Cloudtail and Appario, two sources said on condition of anonymity, as the details were not public at the time.

One of the sources said the raids, carried out in the capital, New Delhi and the southern tech hub of Bengaluru, related to an investigation the CCI ordered in January 2020.

