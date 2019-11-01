Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
2-min read

Amazon's Bid to Acquire Stake in Future Group in India Under CCI Scanner, Say Sources

Amazon in August agreed to acquire a 49% stake in a unit of India's Future Group which owns 7.3% of Future Retail, giving the US-based company a 3.58% stake in the retailer which operates more than 1,500 stores in the country.

Reuters

Updated:November 1, 2019, 8:49 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Representative image. (Photo: Associated Press)
Representative image. (Photo: Associated Press)

New Delhi: India's antitrust body has sought more information from Amazon.com Inc about its planned acquisition of a stake in Future Retail, sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, which could potentially delay the deal.

Amazon in August agreed to acquire a 49% stake in a unit of India's Future Group which owns 7.3% of Future Retail, giving the US-based company a 3.58% stake in the retailer which operates more than 1,500 stores in the country.

The deal would help Amazon tap into the booming retail market in India as it separately boosts its e-commerce operations, offering everything from electronics to groceries on its Indian website. Future Retail runs 290 budget department and grocery stores branded "Big Bazaar".

In a notice to Amazon last month, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said "in certain overlapping segments and areas of operation of the parties, the combined market share exceeds the threshold specified in the combination regulations", said one of the sources.

The CCI also queried the procedure Amazon adopted to seek approval. Amazon had notified the CCI through a so-called Form I, instead of a Form II that is more onerous and is required when parties assess the combined entity will exceed a pre-defined market share threshold.

The CCI sought justification from Amazon on why it chose to file a Form I, the source added, which could potentially delay approval of the deal. A Form I filing typically takes 2-3 months compared with three to six months for a Form II.

Amazon and Future Retail declined to comment for the story. A source at Future group said it had recently answered the CCI's questions related to the deal, but did not elaborate.

The CCI did not respond to queries.

Additionally, the competition watchdog has asked Amazon more than 40 questions related to the deal and its businesses, the first source with knowledge of the matter said.

A second source confirmed that the CCI had sent additional queries to Amazon, calling it part of the regular deal approval process by the watchdog. "There are questions about e-commerce ... the CCI needs to assess whether there is any adverse impact on competition or not," the source said.

Amazon's notification available on the CCI's website says the company believes the deal is "not likely to cause an appreciable adverse effect on competition" in India.

"Such queries mean the deal is being closely scrutinised and could face potential delays, but it can eventually sail through if no antitrust concerns are found," said Karan Singh Chandhiok, an antitrust partner at Indian law firm Chandhiok & Mahajan who is not involved in the proposed stake purchase.

Typically in such cases, the company needs to defend its decision and, if the watchdog disagrees, has no choice but to give more details in a Form II filing, Chandhiok added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,890.60 +13.15 ( +0.11%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 66.60 -5.40
Zee Entertain 309.50 18.76
SBI 313.55 0.37
Indiabulls Hsg 218.60 5.78
IndusInd Bank 1,379.85 5.08
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 66.60 -5.46
Zee Entertain 309.50 18.67
HDFC 2,128.55 -0.26
Indiabulls Hsg 218.55 5.78
ICICI Bank 462.10 -0.16
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 309.50 18.76
Bharti Infratel 202.45 6.72
IndusInd Bank 1,379.85 5.08
Tata Steel 399.50 4.98
JSW Steel 237.60 4.21
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,379.45 5.18
Tata Steel 399.85 5.09
Vedanta 152.90 3.10
ONGC 144.40 2.01
Axis Bank 748.30 1.67
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 66.60 -5.40
TCS 2,200.90 -3.03
IOC 142.65 -2.83
M&M 589.75 -2.75
Eicher Motors 21,976.15 -2.49
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 66.60 -5.46
TCS 2,202.05 -3.00
M&M 589.05 -2.81
Asian Paints 1,769.50 -2.28
Tata Motors 174.90 -1.58
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram