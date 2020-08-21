Amazon's Consumer Business Head Jeff Wilke to Retire Early Next Year

Amazon.com Inc said on Friday that its consumer business head, Jeff Wilke, would retire early next year after more than two decades with the company.

Dave Clark, Amazon's senior vice president of worldwide operations, will replace Wilke as chief executive officer of the consumer business, the company said in a filing.

Wilke was widely considered to be a potential successor for Amazon's top boss Jeff Bezos, who founded the company in July 1994.

Amazon last month posted the biggest profit in its 26-year history as online sales and its lucrative business supporting third-party merchants surged during the COVID-19 pandemic.