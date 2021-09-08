Ami Organics IPO Allotment Today: How to Check Status via BSE, Link Intime, Refund, GMP

Ami Organics IPO Allotment: Ami Organics, the leading manufacturers of specialty chemicals, is expected to finalise the share allotment status for its initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday. The Rs 570-crore issue received enthusiastic response from the investors when it had opened for subscription from September 1-3. The price band for Ami Organics IPO was fixed at Rs 603-610 per share.

Ami Organics IPO was subscribed 64.54 times. The specialty chemical maker public offering received bids of over 42.22 crore shares against the total issue size of over 65.42 lakh shares, according to the data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Ami Organics shares which are to be allocated for the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 86.64 times. The portion reserved for non institutional investors was subscribed a whopping 154.81 times while that of retail individual investors (RIIs) was subscribed 13.36 times.

Those who have invested in Ami Organics IPO will be able to check the allotment status on September 8. There are two ways to know Ami Organics IPO share allotment application status — a) via BSE b) via registrar’s website. Once the allotment status is finalised, the ineligible investors will get their refunds by Thursday. The equity shares will be credited to the demat accounts of eligible investors on September 13.

How to Check Ami Organics IPO Allotment Status via BSE

1) Go to the official BSE website. Via the URL (https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx).

2) It will take you to a page called ‘Status of Issue Application’. There you need to select the ‘Equity’ option.

3) Select ‘Ami Organics Limited’ from the drop-down menu that is besides the issue name.

4) Input your application number and the Permanent Account Number (PAN). Then you just click the ‘I am not a robot’ to verify yourself and click ‘Search’. This will show you the status of the application.

How to Check Ami Organics IPO Allotment Status via the Registrar’s Website (Link Intime India)

1) Go to the Link Intime India website using the URL: (https://www.linkintime.co.in/IPO/public-issues.html)

2) Select the ‘Ami Organics Limited’ option from the drop-down list under ‘Company’. The name will be populated only if the allotment is finalised

3) You need to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Client ID or PAN ID

4) In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA

5) Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

6) Fill Captcha and enter ‘Submit’ option

Ami Organics IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 200 crore and an offer for sale of up to 60,59,600 equity shares by existing shareholders. “Ami Organics IPO is valued at 41x of FY21 earnings, which appears to be at a discount of 30-35 per cent compared to the valuation of its peers like Aarti Industries and Hikal. Notably, AOL enjoys superior return ratio compared to peers with its RoE standing at 32 per cent in FY21. Looking ahead, the company is expected to see healthy led by recent acquisitions, which led to rise in its installed capacity by 2.7x in FY21, despite which its balance sheet remains comfortable with D/E ratio of 0.8x. Further, debt reduction post fund-raising and healthy business opportunity are likely to result in healthy earnings growth in the ensuing years. Hence, we recommend subscribe to the issue," Reliance Securities said in a note.

Ami Organics IPO Grey Market Premium on September 8

The unlisted stocks of Ami Organics was trading with gains in the grey market on Wednesday. On September 8, the Ami Organics shares were quoting a grey market premium of Rs 168, over the issue price of Rs 610. The shares were commanding a premium of around Rs 778 in the unofficial market, a premium of over 27.5 per cent over the issue price.

Ami Organics shares are likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on September 14.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here