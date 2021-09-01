Ami Organics IPO Opens Today: GMP, Price, Review, Should you Subscribe?

The subscription for Surat based speciality chemical manufacturer Ami Organics’ IPO is open from today. All investors must be grappling with a big baffling question that whether they should subscribe to Ami Organics IPO or not? So the answer to this question lies in knowing the fundamentals of the company, and in knowing the process to subscribe this IPO. All investors should also be mindful of the fact that the public issue will come to a close on September 3. The share allotment of this specialty chemical company is expected on 8th September 2021. The company is expected to be listed on the bourses on September 14.

Ami Organics has priced its initial public offering (IPO) between Rs 603 and Rs 610 per share. Bids can be made for a minimum of 24 equity shares and multiples of 24 after that. As far as the subscription is concerned, the retail investors can subscribe for a minimum of Rs 14,640 worth of shares in a single lot, and the maximum would be Rs 1, 90,320 for 13 lots.

“Most analysts have maintained neutral outlook for Ami Organics IPO. The company is available at the upper end of the IPO price band at 41.2X, it FY21 earnings with a market cap of Rs 22,227 million. Further on FY21 earnings basis the company is trading below the industry average of 48.91x. Looking at the P/B ratio on the upper price bank book value and P/B are Rs 53 and 11.51x respectively along with a RoNW of 32.35 per cent. We are positive on the long term prospects of the company. Hence, we recommend a subscribe rating to the IPO, “an analyst from Anand Rathi brokerage said.

In terms of subscriptions, the Retail portion has an allotment of 35 per cent for the IPO. The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) were given a 50 per cent reservation for the issue. Meanwhile, the non-institutional investors (NIIs) have a 15 per cent reservation allotted to them. Another analyst from Religare broking said, “As the company aims to strengthen its R&D capabilities, continue to focus on cost efficiency and improving productivity and expand into new geographies. Besides, the company has 15,830 sqmtr land at its Jhagadia facility, so it would look for organic or inorganic expansion opportunities in the future. On the financial front, the company’s performance has been strong. From the long term perspective, we have a positive view on the company.”

This chemical manufacturing firm was born in 2004. The company is well known for holding multiple types of Advanced Pharmaceutical Intermediates and Active Pharmaceutical ingredients (API) in its diversified product portfolio. As of now. The company has 450 developed pharma intermediates in various areas ranging from. anti-retroviral, anti-inflammatory, anti-psychotic, anti-cancer, anti-Parkinson, anti-depressant, and anti-coagulant. Apart from this, Ami Organics is known for exporting medicines to various countries like USA, China, Israel, Japan, Latin America, etc. In India the company hold three manufacturing units in Gujarat

Another analyst from Angel Broking, throwing light on Ami Organics, said, “Ami organics deal in different types of Advanced Pharmaceutical Intermediates and Active Pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and materials for agrochemical and fine chemicals. Ami Organics has 3 manufacturing facility with aggregate installed capacity of 6060 Mtpa. The company has developed over 450 pharma intermediates across 17 key therapeutic areas i.e. anti-retroviral, anti-inflammatory, anti-psychotic, anti-cancer, anti-Parkinson, anti-depressant, and anti-coagulant. The company sells its product in India as well as in the international market. Ami organic reported revenue growth of 41% in FY2021 at ₹342 crores and profit after tax growth of 96% in FY2021 at ₹54 crores. We have a neutral outlook for Ami organics IPO.”

