Ami Organics IPO Share Allotment Finalised: How to Check, Listing Date, GMP

Ami Organics, which is a leading manufacturer of speciality chemicals was expected to finalise upon its allotment states for its initial public offering (IPO). This finalisation was supposed to come through on Wednesday. The public issue did in fact receive a robust response and health participation from its investors. Clocking in at an issue size of Rs 570 crore, the issue was open from September 1 to September 3. The fixed price band for the issue stood at Rs 603 to Rs 610 per equity share.

The Ami Organics IPO was subscribed to a total of 64.54 times after completing its three days of trading in the market. Out of all the investor groups, it was the non-institutional investors (NIIs) who had subscribed to the issue the most at a massive 154.81 times. Following close behind were the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) who subscribed to the issue around 86.64 times. Lastly, there were the retail investors who had subscribed to the issue 13.36 times, according to data derived from the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The basis of allotment was listed as being on September 8. Those successful investors who did manage to snag a share or two would have been able to check the allotment from the same date as well. There are a few ways in which to check the Ami Organics IPO allotment application status. One way is through the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) or you can check via the registrar’s official website. Following the finalisation of the allotment, the refunds to the unlucky investors were initiated on Thursday. The eligible investors will see their shares credited to their Demat accounts on September 13, 2021.

How to Check Ami Organics IPO Allotment Status via BSE

1) Go to the official BSE website. Via the URL (https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx).

2) You will be redirected to a fresh page labelled, ‘Status of Issue Application’. There you need to select the ‘Equity’ option.

3) Once you have selected it, you need to click on the option for the IPO which will be labelled as, ‘Ami Organics Limited’. You can find this in the drop-down menu that is beside the issue name.

4) Input your application number and the Permanent Account Number (PAN). The last step needs you to just click the ‘I am not a robot’ to verify yourself and click ‘Search’. This will show you the status of the application in detail.

Checking the Ami Organics IPO Allotment Status via the Registrar’s Website (Link Intime India)

1) Go to the official Link Intime India website using the URL: (https://www.linkintime.co.in/IPO/public-issues.html)

2) Then you need to select the ‘Ami Organics Limited’ option from the drop-down list under ‘Company’.

3) Select either Application number, Client ID or PAN ID to proceed to the next step.

4) Next, you need to select between ASBA and non-ASBA to view the application type you opted for.

5) Enter the details of the mode you selected.

6) Fill Captcha and select the ‘Submit’ option.

The Ami Organics IPO was made up of a Rs 200 crore fresh issue and an offer for sale (OFS) that was worth Rs 369.64 crore with 6,059,600 equity shares. Speaking on the prospects of investing in this IPO Anand Rathi Research said, “The company has shown consistent financial performance with sales growth at CAGR of 19.5% and restated profit after tax growth at CAGR of 52.3% between the Fiscals 2019 and 2021. The financials for 2020-21 doesn’t include revenue from the acquisition of the two plants. We are positive on the long-term prospects of the Company.”

Ami Organics IPO Grey Market Premium (GMP)

As of September 9, the GMP for the issue stood at Rs 165 as per information on IPO Watch. This indicated that the shares were trading at a premium of Rs 768 to Rs 775 per equity share on the unlisted grey market.

