Ami Organics IPO Share Allotment Tomorrow: How to Check IPO Application Status, GMP

Ami Organics IPO is likely to finalise the share allotment status tomorrow. The Rs 569-crore issue opened for subscription from September 1-3 with a price brand of Rs Rs 603-610 per share. Ami Organics IPO witnessed strong investors interest in the public issue. The qualified institutional buyers had subscribed to the IPO issue around 86.64 times over the course of the trading days. However, retail institutional investor who had seen a subscription of 13.36 times by the end of the public issue. The allotment of the issue is likely to be finalised by tomorrow.

If you have invested in Ami Organics IPO, you can check the share allotment status on Wednesday. There are two ways to check the share allotment application status — 1) Via BSE, 2) Via the IPO registrar’s website.

How to Check Ami Organics IPO Allotment Status via BSE

1) You need to go to the official BSE website via the URL (https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx).

2) It will take the you to a page called ‘Status of Issue Application’. There you have to select the ‘Equity’ option.

3) Select ‘Ami Organics Limited’ from the drop-down menu that is besides the issue name.

4) Input your application number and the Permanent Account Number (PAN). Then you just click the ‘I am not a robot’ to verify yourself and click ‘Search’. This will show you the status of the application.

How to Check Ami Organics IPO Allotment Status via the Registrar’s Website (Link Intime India)

1) Go to the Link Intime India website using the URL: (https://www.linkintime.co.in/IPO/public-issues.html)

2) Select the ‘Ami Organics Limited’ option from the drop-down list under ‘Company’. The name will be populated only if the allotment is finalised

3) You need to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Client ID or PAN ID

4) In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA

5) Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

6) Fill Captcha and enter ‘Submit’ option

Ami Organics IPO Grey Market Premium

The unlisted share of Ami Organics Limited was trading at Rs 145, which indicated that the issue was trading shares at a premium of Rs 738 to Rs 745 per equity share on the grey market. Ami Organics was born in 2004. The company is well known for holding multiple types of Advanced Pharmaceutical Intermediates and Active Pharmaceutical ingredients (API) in its diversified product portfolio. As of now. The company has 450 developed pharma intermediates in various areas ranging from. anti-retroviral, anti-inflammatory, anti-psychotic, anti-cancer, anti-Parkinson, anti-depressant, and anti-coagulant. Apart from this, Ami Organics is known for exporting medicines to various countries like the USA, China, Israel, Japan, Latin America, etc. In India the company holds three manufacturing units in Gujarat.

“Ami Organics Limited intends to pursue strategic acquisitions and partnerships to complement its organic growth and internal expertise. It also intends to develop its internal capacities and production abilities to achieve intended levels of organic growth. By pursuing strategic acquisitions including the recently concluded acquisition of the business of GOL, Ami Organics will add to its capabilities and technical expertise or enter into partnerships to strengthen its product infrastructure and overall manufacturing capabilities in the specialty chemicals sector. It is in the process of building its synergies and such inorganic expansion will help Ami Organics, building synergies going forward,” an analyst from HDFC Securities said.

