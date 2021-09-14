Ami Organics Stock Makes Stunning Debut on BSE, NSE Today; Share Gains 49% on Listing

Ami Organics stock made a stunning on the stock market on Tuesday. Ami Organic share got listed at Rs 910 on NSE, 49.18 per cent over its issue price of Rs 610. On BSE, Ami Organics share opened at Rs 902, up 47.87 per cent. The Rs 570-crore Ami Organics IPO opened for subscription from September 1-3. Ami Organics IPO received bids of over 42.22 crore shares against the total issue size of over 65.42 lakh shares, according to the official data.

Ami Organics IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 200 crore and an offer for sale of up to 60,59,600 equity shares by existing shareholders. The proceeds from the fresh issue will be used towards repayment of certain debt and funding working capital requirements.

Gujarat based Ami Organics Limited is a research and development driven manufacturer of specialty chemicals with varied end usage, focussed towards the development and manufacturing of pharma intermediates for regulated and generic active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and New Chemical Entities (NCE) and key starting material for agrochemical and fine chemicals.

