Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
2-min read

Amid AGR Woes, Vodafone Idea Demands Hike in Call Rates, Mobile Data Tariffs

The demand to raise call and internet rates from Vodafone Idea comes within three months of company raising prices by up to 50 per cent.

PTI

Updated:February 27, 2020, 7:25 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Indian Telco Stocks Slip on Weak Subscriber Data
Representative image.

New Delhi: Vodafone Idea has demanded fixing minimum tariffs for mobile data at Rs 35 per GB, around 7-8 times of current prices, and for calls at 6 paise per minute along with monthly charges from April 1 to enable it pay statutory dues and make its business sustainable.

The loss-making telco is under pressure to clear adjusted gross revenue dues of more than Rs 50,000 crore to comply with a Supreme Court order. The company has sought 18 years time to clear the dues, including a three-year moratorium on payment of interest and penalty, according to official sources.

"There are number of demands that Vodafone Idea has put across the government for its survival. The company wants minimum price of data should be fixed at Rs 35 per gigabyte and minimum monthly connection charge at Rs 50 from April 1, 2020. These are tough demands which is a problem for government to fulfil," an official told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

Current mobile internet prices are in the range of Rs 4-5 per GB. According to the source, Voda Idea wants minimum price of outgoing calls should be fixed at 6 paise per minute.

The demand to raise call and internet rates from Vodafone Idea comes within three months of company raising prices by up to 50 per cent. "According to the company, increase in mobile call and data rates will help it generate revenue to the same level as Vodafone and Idea individually generated in 2015-16. The company has said that it will take three years to get to that level after tariff hike hence it has sought three-year moratorium for payment of AGR dues," the source said.

A Vodafone Idea spokesperson declined to comment on the matter. The government levies licence fee and spectrum usage charge based on revenue earned by telecom companies.

Telecom companies and government had entered into a dispute over ascertaining revenue calculation. The Supreme Court upheld government method of calculating the revenues and ordered telecom operators to clear all dues by January 23, 2020.

The cumulative liability on telecom operators was estimated at around Rs 1.47 lakh crore by the Department of Telecom in July 2019. Vodafone has paid Rs 3,500 crore out of Rs 53,000 crore calculated by the DoT.

The company has written to the telecom department expressing its inability to pay full AGR dues unless the government takes urgent measures, including allowing staggered payment, reduction in levies and implementation of floor prices in the crisis-ridden sector.

Warning that it is "not in a sound financial state", Vodafone Idea said the company would be in a position to meet its liabilities only if the government initiates steps including allowing set offs for GST credit accumulated so far, and permitting staggered mechanism for payment of balance amount of interest, penalty, and interest on penalty.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 223.40 2.13
HDFC Bank 1,199.35 -0.03
Maruti Suzuki 6,285.90 0.77
Bajaj Finance 4,763.00 -0.97
ICICI Lombard 1,251.30 1.46
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 388.40 3.68
Titan Company 1,279.05 1.87
Axis Bank 738.30 1.17
Asian Paints 1,844.35 0.97
Maruti Suzuki 6,285.90 0.77
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 93.30 -2.61
HCL Tech 570.85 -2.25
M&M 493.40 -2.01
SBI 321.95 -1.92
IndusInd Bank 1,115.60 -1.71
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram