Amid Citizenship Act Protests, CBDT Extends Advance Tax Payment Deadline for Northeast States to Dec 31
Earlier, the deadline for making advance tax payments was Sunday, December 15.
Representative image .
New Delhi: The CBDT on Sunday extended till December 31 the deadline for making advance tax payments for the northeastern states in view of the protests against the amended Citizenship Act.
Earlier, the deadline was Sunday, December 15.
"In view of the recent disturbances in the North Eastern region of India, CBDT has decided to extend the date for payment of 3rd instalment of Advance Tax for FY (financial year) 2019-20 from 15th December, 2019 to 31st December, 2019 for the North Eastern Region," the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement.
"Notification will follow," it said.
Advance tax payments, under the direct taxes category, are made four times in a financial year.
