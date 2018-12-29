LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Amid Firm Trend Overseas, Gold Marginally Up; Silver Slides

Silver lost Rs 25 to Rs 39,225 per kg on low demand from industrial units and coin makers. While, traders attributed the marginal gains in prices of the yellow metal to overseas firm. trend.

PTI

Updated:December 29, 2018, 6:35 PM IST
Amid Firm Trend Overseas, Gold Marginally Up; Silver Slides
A salesman shows gold bangles to a customer at a jewellery showroom. (Reuters) Representative image
New Delhi: Gold prices Saturday strengthened by Rs 20 to Rs 32,640 per 10 gram at the bullion market in the national capital amid firm trend overseas.

Silver, however, lost Rs 25 to Rs 39,225 per kg on low demand from industrial units and coin makers.

In Delhi, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity rose by Rs 20 each to Rs 32,640 and Rs 32,490 per 10 gram, respectively.

Traders attributed the marginal gains in prices of the yellow metal to overseas firm trend.

Sovereign gold held steady at Rs 25,200 per piece of eight gram.

Globally, gold edged higher to USD 1280.68 an ounce and silver stood at USD 15.34 an ounce in New York.

Silver ready fell by Rs 25 to Rs 39,225 per kg, and weekly-based delivery surged by Rs 55 to Rs 38,706 per kg.

Silver coins, however, held steady at Rs 76,000 for buying and Rs 77,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

