Amid Poor Demand, Tata Motors Expected to Report Losses in First Quarter Earnings

Tata Motors Ltd will announce its earnings for the first quarter (Q1) ended June on Thursday, i.e. 25 July. Analysts are expecting the auto maker to report a weak set of numbers on account of poor demand both domestically and internationally.

According to a CNBC-TV18 poll, both Tata Motors’ subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) and its standalone domestic business may report losses during the June quarter. The consolidated losses may pile up to Rs 2,127 crore for the company compared to a loss of Rs 1,900 crore during the same quarter a year ago.

On the JLR front, CNBC-TV18 is expecting a loss of 236 million pounds compared with a loss of 151 million pounds a year ago, while for the standalone business, a loss of almost Rs 400 crore is expected versus the year-ago profit of Rs 1,380 crore.

Revenues are expected to be down by about 14% to Rs 57,790 crore since JLR volumes have fallen 5% year-on-year except of the China JV, while domestic standalone volumes have also declined 22% during the June quarter, says the CNBC TV18 poll.

Meanwhile, Kotak Institutional Equities is the brokerage house that is expecting the maximum consolidated loss for Tata Motors at Rs 3,551.2 crore, while Motilal Oswal is the one seeing the minimum loss at Rs 1,183 crore in June quarter.

Key issues to watch out for would be the current demand trends for JLR and outlook for key markets, update on cost-cutting initiatives at JLR, demand trend in domestic markets, new product launches, and impact of forex hedge loss.

At 10:14 am, Tata Motors shares were trading at Rs 148.20, down 2%, on BSE after losing over 3% in the previous session as well. The stock has lost over 41% in the last one year.