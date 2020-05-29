BUSINESS

Amid Reports of Vodafone Idea Eyeing Stake in Google, Telco Says No Proposal Before Board Now

Representative image REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

"As part of corporate strategy, the company constantly evaluates various opportunities for enhancing the stakeholders' value. As and when such proposals are considered by the board of directors of the company warranting disclosures, the company shall comply with the disclosure obligations," Vodafone Idea said on Friday.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: May 29, 2020, 3:28 PM IST
Amid reports of Google eyeing a 5 per cent stake in the company, Vodafone Idea on Friday said it constantly evaluates various opportunities but there is no proposal before the board of the firm as yet.

The clarification to the BSE by Vodafone Idea comes a day after reports that Alphabet Inc's Google is eyeing about 5 per cent stake in the telecom company.

Currently, there is "no proposal" as reported that is being considered at the board, it added. "We wish to reiterate and clarify that the company will comply with Sebi Listing Regulations and duly keep the stock exchanges informed of all the price-sensitive information," it said.


