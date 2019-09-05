Amid Slowdown & Recession Fears, Centre Readies Plan to Boost Small Businesses in Rural Areas
This comes after Central Statistical Office (CSO), last week, in its official release stated that India grew at its slowest pace in the last 25 quarters.
A file photo of the ministry of finance, New Delhi.
New Delhi: At the time when speculations of India speeding towards recession are ripe, Ministry of Commerce in close co-ordination with Ministry of Finance has prepared a roadmap to boost domestic trade in the country with special focus on small and medium businesses especially in areas away from traditional industrial belts.
“We have planned to reach out to smaller traders who contribute immensely to domestic trade in the country. There are many who still don’t access the various government schemes meant to boost their business such as easy loans. This time we will focus on rural and semi-urban areas in order to further instil the culture of entrepreneurship,” said an official, on conditions of anonymity.
This comes after Central Statistical Office (CSO), last week, in its official release stated that India grew at its slowest pace in the last 25 quarters. India’s gross domestic product (GDP) rate stood at 5 per cent in the April-June period of the current financial year.
Gross value added (GVA), which is GDP minus taxes, and, therefore, a more realistic proxy to measure economic activity, grew 4.9 percent in April-June 2019, compared to 7.7 percent in the same period last year and 5.7 percent in January-March this year.
The plunge in GDP was also reflected in market indices. BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty tanked significantly in early trade and continued its bearish run through the afternoon session. By the end of the day, Sensex dipped over 800 points at 36,522.18 while Nifty was at the 10,780-mark, down 238 points.
The Centre’s focus on medium, small and micro enterprises (MSME) stems from the fact that the sector has significant potential to contribute to employment generation and export, clubbed with the fact that, according to a report by Reserve Bank of India (RBI), lending to MSME by banks has slipped from 0.7 per cent in 2018 to 0.6 per cent this June quarter.
“The more number of MSMEs we have, the better it is for the economy. The plan is to nurture smaller ventures into productive, larger hubs of businesses. There is a lot of potential to be unlocked in the rural areas,” said another official who did not want to be named.
Queries to ministry of commerce remained unanswered.
India is currently “the second-largest startup movement in the world. Last year we added about 1,200 startups,” according to data shared last month by Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister of Electronics, Information and Technology and Law.
The Centre’s plan to shift the spotlight to MSMEs can also be understood from the slew of measures announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last month.
The Finance Minister in her recent announcement promised to release the refunds from GST to MSME within 30 days. This has brought huge relief to this sector which is facing market problems for non-recovery of the payments.
Along with it, Centre also announced that in future all GST refunds shall be paid within 60 days from the date of application and all pending GST refund due to MSMEs will be paid within 30 days.
Additionally, the government also stated that the angel tax provision will be withdrawn for startups and their investors to lower its burden of compliance and boost sustainability.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,207.70
|0.55
|ICICI Bank
|391.95
|-1.40
|HDFC Bank
|2,265.55
|0.79
|Tata Steel
|350.65
|3.36
|Yes Bank
|60.95
|2.52
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Lakshmi Vilas
|39.80
|1.14
|Petronet LNG
|264.50
|-0.38
|Yes Bank
|61.00
|2.61
|Reliance
|1,208.30
|0.56
|Indiabulls Hsg
|464.75
|1.43
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ONGC
|128.00
|7.56
|Coal India
|195.75
|7.47
|NTPC
|127.25
|6.53
|IOC
|125.30
|4.11
|BPCL
|381.60
|4.96
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Coal India
|182.10
|0.64
|ONGC
|128.05
|7.56
|NTPC
|126.80
|6.15
|Tata Motors
|112.80
|3.01
|Tata Steel
|350.50
|3.29
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC
|2,062.40
|-1.80
|ICICI Bank
|391.95
|-1.40
|HCL Tech
|1,114.05
|-1.03
|HUL
|1,827.90
|-1.01
|Asian Paints
|1,541.90
|0.44
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC
|2,062.50
|-1.78
|ICICI Bank
|392.00
|-1.38
|HCL Tech
|1,114.75
|-0.93
|HUL
|1,827.00
|-1.10
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,417.80
|-0.64
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kia Seltos Beats Hyundai Creta to Become Highest Selling Mid-SUV in August 2019
- Jio Fiber Broadband Launch Today: 1Gbps Speed, Free 4K TV And Everything we Know
- Karan Johar Confirms Newbie Lakshya Will Join Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor in Dostana 2
- The Kapil Sharma Show Star Kiku Sharda Charged 78,650 for a Cup of Cappuccino and Tea in Bali
- 1,852 Cyber Attacks Hit India Each Minute Last Year; Mumbai, Delhi Most Affected