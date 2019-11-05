Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
2-min read

Amid Soaring Onion Prices, Govt to Facilitate Imports from Iran, Egypt, Turkey; to Relax Fumigation Norms

A decision in this regard was taken at the meeting of an inter-ministerial committee, headed by Consumer Affairs Secretary Avinash K Srivastava, which reviewed the prices and availability of onions in the country.

PTI

Updated:November 5, 2019, 9:28 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Amid Soaring Onion Prices, Govt to Facilitate Imports from Iran, Egypt, Turkey; to Relax Fumigation Norms
Image for representation.

New Delhi: As retail onion prices shot up to Rs 80/kg, the Centre on Tuesday said it will relax fumigation norms and facilitate import of the key kitchen staple from Afghanistan, Egypt, Turkey and Iran to boost the domestic supply.

A decision in this regard was taken at the meeting of an inter-ministerial committee, headed by Consumer Affairs Secretary Avinash K Srivastava, which reviewed the prices and availability of onions in the country.

Onion prices have remained high in most retail markets of Delhi and other consuming states for last more than a month because of supply disruption following heavy rains in main growing states like Maharasthra.

As per the data maintained by the Consumer Affairs Ministry, retail price of onion in Delhi was quoting at Rs 80/kg on Tuesday, while at Rs 70/kg in Chennai and Kolkata and at Rs 50/kg in Chennai.

"It (supply) is expected to improve in the coming days. ...Union government to act as a facilitator for import of onion. Phytosanitary and fumigation requirement to be suitably liberalised to facilitate imports," said a statement issued by the Consumer Affairs Ministry.

Indian missions in Afghanistan, Egypt, Turkey and Iran will be requested to facilitate the supply of onions to India. This is expected to facilitate immediate import of 80 containers and diversion of 100 containers in high seas to India, the ministry said.

Elaborating, a senior Consumer Affairs Ministry official said that the Indian missions in these countries will discuss with private traders and see if imports can be facilitated.

Currently, imported onions are allowed in the country after the commodity is fumigated with Methyl Bromide and certified by the exporting nation. Importers are required to pay huge charges if fumigated at Indian ports. This provision will be liberalised, he said.

To further improve the availability in the national capital, agri-cooperative NAFED has been directed to supply the maximum possible quantities of onion to the Delhi government as well as state-run Mother Dairy.

Nafed officials have been asked to visit the onion growing region of Nashik in Maharasthra to take stock of the situation there and facilitate movement of supplies to consuming regions including Delhi and adjoining areas, the ministry said.

That apart, two inter-ministerial teams will be dispatched on November 6-7 to Karnataka and Rajasthan to take stock of onion supplies and encourage the supplies to consuming regions including Delhi-NCR, it added.

The Delhi government has also been advised to accompany the inter-ministerial team of officials visiting Karnataka and Rajasthan.

"They were also advised to hold meeting with traders and encourage them to pick up available supplies in the region. They may also discourage traders from profiteering and speculative pricing," the statement said.

The Rajasthan government has already assured quick movement of onion stock. The harvesting in the state has already commenced in some areas, it added.

Onion prices have failed cool down despite government measures including sale of central buffer stock at a cheaper rate of Rs 24.90/kg in Delhi-NCR through 400-odd Safal outlets of state-run Mother Dairy. The buffer onion is also being supplied to other states as well.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,917.20 -24.10 ( -0.20%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 68.30 3.25
SBI 319.20 1.56
Bajaj Finance 4,227.80 2.79
HDFC 2,181.30 0.00
Indiabulls Hsg 225.05 2.86
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 68.35 3.40
Dalmia Bharat 821.15 1.05
Axis Bank 737.60 -0.61
Indiabulls Hsg 225.55 3.25
Maruti Suzuki 7,385.30 -0.51
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 222.15 3.40
Yes Bank 68.30 3.25
Bajaj Finance 4,227.80 2.79
UPL 605.65 1.92
Bajaj Finserv 8,845.75 1.60
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 68.35 3.40
Bajaj Finance 4,229.80 2.77
Bharti Airtel 384.25 1.60
SBI 319.20 1.59
Bajaj Auto 3,254.75 1.39
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 286.15 -3.36
IndusInd Bank 1,320.10 -2.38
UltraTechCement 4,147.40 -2.15
Eicher Motors 21,287.15 -2.09
Grasim 768.60 -1.94
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,319.30 -2.40
Sun Pharma 429.05 -2.02
Coal India 211.00 -1.88
Infosys 695.80 -1.86
Tata Steel 404.00 -1.26
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram