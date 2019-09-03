Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Amid Tariff War, Rupee Tumbles 67 Paise to 72.09 Against US dollar in Early Trade

Forex traders said the US tariffs on imports from China took effect on Sunday and were followed later by Beijing's retaliation. Following this the domestic currency was under pressure.

PTI

Updated:September 3, 2019, 10:13 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Amid Tariff War, Rupee Tumbles 67 Paise to 72.09 Against US dollar in Early Trade
Representative Image.(Reuters)
Loading...

Mumbai: The rupee tumbled by 67 paise to 72.09 against the US currency in early trade on Tuesday, tracking weak opening in domestic equities amid strong dollar demand from banks and importers.

Forex traders said the US tariffs on imports from China took effect on Sunday and were followed later by Beijing's retaliation. Following this the domestic currency was under pressure.

The rupee had appreciated by 38 paise to close at a two-week high of 71.42 against the US dollar on Friday led by a rally in domestic equities and renewed hopes of the US-China trade talks.

The forex market was closed on Monday on account of Ganesh Chaturthi.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 72.00 then fell to 72.09 against the US dollar, showing a decline of 67 paise over its previous closing.

The Indian rupee on Friday had closed at 71.42 against the US dollar.

Traders said strengthening of the greenback vis-a-vis other currencies overseas and weak opening in domestic equities weighed on the local unit.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in the capital market, putting in Rs 1,162.95 crore on Friday, provisional data with the exchanges showed.

The 30-share index was trading 371.23 points or 0.99 per cent lower at 36,961.56 and the broader Nifty fell 136.90 points or 1.24 per cent to 10,886.35.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, inched up 0.37 per cent to 99.28.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, eased marginally by 0.02 per cent to USD 58.65 per barrel.

The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.52 per cent in morning trade.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,846.90 -485.89 ( -1.30%)

NIFTY 50

10,880.30 -142.95 ( -1.30%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 59.20 -1.25
IndusInd Bank 1,369.10 -1.91
Maruti Suzuki 6,078.35 -0.74
Indiabulls Hsg 452.90 -0.54
ICICI Bank 396.50 -3.21
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bombay Burmah 895.20 -0.61
Yes Bank 59.25 -0.42
Natco Pharma 544.00 0.54
Indiabulls Hsg 452.70 -0.58
Maruti Suzuki 6,076.30 -0.74
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tech Mahindra 712.50 2.72
Britannia 2,740.00 1.42
HCL Tech 1,114.35 1.27
TCS 2,275.65 0.71
Hero Motocorp 2,578.65 0.26
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 58.80 -1.18
HCL Tech 1,114.90 1.33
TCS 2,275.70 0.78
Hero Motocorp 2,577.90 0.24
Infosys 817.15 0.31
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC 2,095.70 -3.27
ICICI Bank 396.50 -3.21
UltraTechCement 3,918.60 -3.30
Tata Motors 113.20 -3.00
IOC 118.65 -3.10
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 396.30 -3.44
HDFC 2,096.65 -3.22
Tata Motors 113.15 -3.08
Tata Steel 335.30 -2.80
M&M 516.00 -2.44
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram