Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Win
upa:
»
1-min read

Amid Taxpayers' Hopes, Full 2019 Budget 2019 Likely in June-July, Says Sanjeev Sanyal

Most Indian tax payers are looking forward to promises of tax rebates by the NDA made during the interim budget on February 1 this year.

News18.com

Updated:May 24, 2019, 2:19 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Amid Taxpayers' Hopes, Full 2019 Budget 2019 Likely in June-July, Says Sanjeev Sanyal
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com
Loading...
New Delhi: Principal economic adviser at the ministry of finance Sanjeev Sanyal in an interview with CNBC-TV18 said the full-fledged Union Budget will be presented in late-June or early July.

“The Budget would more likely be in late June, early July. Reviewing what was achieved over the last five years, the major priority of the government over the last five years was re-imposing macroeconomic stability, particularly inflation because of what had happened in the previous five years. So that was tackled successfully by creating a monetary policy framework," said Sanyal on Friday.

Most Indian tax payers are looking forward to promises of tax rebates by the NDA made during the interim budget on February 1 this year. Esrtwhile interim finance minister Piyush Goyal in his budget speech in February had declared a complete tax rebate for those earning up to Rs 5 lakh per annum, leading to widespread cheer among the middle class.

In Budget 2017, Jaitley slashed the tax rate for income between Rs 2,50,001 and Rs 5 lakh to 5 per cent from 10 per cent earlier. This rate cut gave a tax relief of Rs 12,500 to every taxpayer.

Laying out the government’s financial plans, Sanyal added, “The second priority is to extend last-mile delivery of services to the poor and a framework for that was created via Aadhaar, Jan Dhan and Ujjwala.”

Talking about the other frameworks created by the Centre, he listed the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, GST and also framework of creating basic infrastructure for the country which have been cumulative efforts of several governments before too. “We also have a tax framework, exit framework. Some sort of pipelines so that some of the basic services reach the bottom and a framework is created for macro-economic stability,” he added.

Going forward, he said: “I would argue that we should go for an export-driven, private sector investment-driven growth model.”
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,453.50 +642.11 ( +1.65%)

NIFTY 50

11,848.25 +191.20 ( +1.64%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 432.15 5.18
Reliance 1,337.50 0.27
SBI 356.15 4.08
IndusInd Bank 1,648.15 3.09
Larsen 1,543.75 4.58
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
GRUH Finance 312.05 -4.80
Reliance 1,336.65 0.06
Larsen 1,543.00 4.56
SpiceJet 142.00 9.99
ICICI Bank 432.25 5.27
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 432.15 5.18
Zee Entertain 376.40 4.43
Larsen 1,544.30 4.62
Tata Steel 484.60 4.28
Vedanta 164.45 4.51
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 432.25 5.27
Larsen 1,543.00 4.56
Vedanta 164.30 4.48
Bharti Airtel 353.00 4.31
Tata Steel 484.20 3.93
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tech Mahindra 734.40 -1.20
NTPC 129.20 -0.50
TCS 2,054.20 0.01
HUL 1,750.55 -0.19
Titan Company 1,219.95 -0.02
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
NTPC 129.15 -0.58
HCL Tech 1,067.65 0.10
TCS 2,052.00 -0.09
HUL 1,750.00 -0.05
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram