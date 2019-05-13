Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Amid Trade Tensions Between US & China, Uber Shares Fall for Second Day After Ill-fated IPO

The stock hit a low of $37.17, valuing the company at about $12 billion less than the IPO price of $45.

Reuters

Updated:May 13, 2019, 9:46 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Amid Trade Tensions Between US & China, Uber Shares Fall for Second Day After Ill-fated IPO
File photo of Uber logo (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
Uber Technologies Inc's shares fell as much as 10% on Monday, more than doubling their losses since the ride-hailing giant's poorly received Wall Street debut on Friday and raising more questions about investors' faith in its ability to make profits.

The fall in shares come against the backdrop of a global stock market selloff sparked by renewed trade tensions between the United States and China.

The stock hit a low of $37.17, valuing the company at about $12 billion less than the IPO price of $45. Shares of smaller rival Lyft Inc, which went public at $72 a share on March 29, was down 5.3% at $48.35.

Uber lowered its valuation expectations twice in the past two months to address investor concerns over its mounting losses, and finally priced its IPO at the low end of the targeted range in a bid to avoid Lyft's stock market struggles.

"In the last couple of weeks we have noticed investors questioning more about how good of a business model is ride sharing really," said Tom White analyst D.A. Davidson.

While both companies are trying to find ways to lower driver costs to become profitable, drivers went on a protest in several U.S. cities earlier this month demanding job security, livable incomes and a cap on the amount ride-hailing companies can collect from fares.

Many investors are concerned about rising costs associated with booking fees shared with drivers, said Daniel Morgan, a senior portfolio manager at Synovus Trust.

Morgan said this expense will only rise as the company increases sales and demand for drivers grow.

Investors have struggled to figure out how much Uber and Lyft are worth, given both companies have not estimated a timeline for turning a profit.

Lyft posted a $1.1 billion quarterly loss last week and forecast losses would peak this year as it controlled expenses and got more revenue from each customer.

Uber has warned in a regulatory filing that it may never be profitable.

Investors are questioning whether achieving profitability will require these businesses to either raise prices for consumers or reduce service levels, White said.

Wedbush analyst Ygal Arounian said investors need to be patient as Uber reaches full monetization potential with its ride-sharing platform and a broader growth engine with Uber Eats, Uber Freight and autonomous driving initiatives.

"While it will take time for the stock to settle and Uber must execute flawlessly over the coming 12 to 18 months, we believe a $100 billion+ market cap is warranted," said Arounian, who has an "outperform" rating on the stock.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,090.82 -372.17 ( -0.99%)

NIFTY 50

11,148.20 -130.70 ( -1.16%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 306.90 -0.37
ITC 289.30 -2.84
Reliance 1,232.05 -1.53
Sun Pharma 398.10 -9.06
Yes Bank 154.70 -5.58
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sunteck Realty 434.25 -1.63
Sun Pharma 396.85 -9.39
Reliance 1,230.85 -1.57
Yes Bank 154.85 -5.58
Axis Bank 732.35 -0.18
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 265.45 1.22
Titan Company 1,144.70 1.11
Tech Mahindra 817.30 1.10
HDFC 1,952.90 1.10
HUL 1,702.00 0.86
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC 1,951.70 1.06
HUL 1,701.75 0.87
Infosys 720.05 0.56
Bajaj Finance 2,928.55 0.24
Coal India 242.10 0.23
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 398.10 -9.06
Eicher Motors 18,751.75 -7.87
Zee Entertain 342.05 -7.85
Indiabulls Hsg 659.05 -5.59
Yes Bank 154.70 -5.58
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 396.85 -9.39
Yes Bank 154.85 -5.58
Tata Steel 471.60 -3.22
IndusInd Bank 1,394.50 -3.20
Tata Motors 180.25 -3.09
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram