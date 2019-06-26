Take the pledge to vote

Amitabh Kant Gets Two-year Extension as Niti Aayog CEO

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension of Kant's tenure for a further period of two years beyond June 30, 2019, i.e. up to June 30, 2021.

PTI

Updated:June 26, 2019, 5:11 PM IST
Amitabh Kant Gets Two-year Extension as Niti Aayog CEO
File photo of NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant.
New Delhi: Amitabh Kant was on Wednesday given a two-year extension as chief executive officer of the Niti Aayog, an official order said.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension of Kant's tenure for a further period of two years beyond June 30, 2019, that is up to June 30, 2021, on the same terms and conditions, the Personnel Ministry said in the order.

He was appointed as the CEO of the government think-tank on February 17, 2016, for a fixed two-year term.

Kant was later given an extension till June 30, 2019.

Before taking over as the CEO of National Institution for Transforming India (Niti Aayog), he was Secretary, Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion, which has been rechristened as the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade.

