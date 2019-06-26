Amitabh Kant Gets Two-year Extension as Niti Aayog CEO
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension of Kant's tenure for a further period of two years beyond June 30, 2019, i.e. up to June 30, 2021.
File photo of NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant.
New Delhi: Amitabh Kant was on Wednesday given a two-year extension as chief executive officer of the Niti Aayog, an official order said.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension of Kant's tenure for a further period of two years beyond June 30, 2019, that is up to June 30, 2021, on the same terms and conditions, the Personnel Ministry said in the order.
He was appointed as the CEO of the government think-tank on February 17, 2016, for a fixed two-year term.
Kant was later given an extension till June 30, 2019.
Before taking over as the CEO of National Institution for Transforming India (Niti Aayog), he was Secretary, Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion, which has been rechristened as the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|612.25
|-1.50
|Yes Bank
|113.05
|2.73
|Axis Bank
|788.60
|0.89
|Reliance
|1,294.15
|-0.13
|Tata Steel
|510.60
|2.53
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC Bank
|2,467.10
|1.58
|Bharti Airtel
|345.50
|-0.85
|Indiabulls Hsg
|612.05
|-1.56
|Yes Bank
|113.10
|2.77
|SBI Life Insura
|716.55
|6.17
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|177.85
|4.40
|Power Grid Corp
|209.65
|3.99
|JSW Steel
|277.15
|3.78
|Sun Pharma
|399.45
|3.55
|Hindalco
|208.35
|2.89
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|177.85
|4.40
|Power Grid Corp
|209.85
|4.12
|Sun Pharma
|399.30
|3.59
|Yes Bank
|113.10
|2.77
|Tata Steel
|510.50
|2.59
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Britannia
|2,732.90
|-2.66
|Indiabulls Hsg
|612.25
|-1.50
|Infosys
|739.20
|-1.19
|IndusInd Bank
|1,434.80
|-1.02
|Bharti Airtel
|345.55
|-0.87
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|739.65
|-1.12
|IndusInd Bank
|1,435.30
|-1.02
|Bharti Airtel
|345.50
|-0.85
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,477.00
|-0.68
|TCS
|2,253.70
|-0.58
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Now Pay a Fine of Rs 10,000 for not Letting Ambulance Pass, Drink & Drive as Per Updated Motor Bill
- Disha Patani Sets Ultimate Fitness Goals with Her One-handed Cartwheel
- Kabir Singh Box Office Collection Day 5: Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani's Film Enters Rs 100 Crore Club
- Shah Rukh Khan Rides BMW Motorcycle, Gives Safety Message to Fans - Watch Video
- RBI Committee Recommendations For KYC on Google Duo or Apple FaceTime Could See Larger Implementation
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s