English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amrapali CFO Answers SC’s Probing Questions After Claiming to Have Lost Memory
A bench of justices Arun Mishra and UU Lalit said "it seems now his memory is intact" after Wadhwa apologised for his conduct before the forensic auditors.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com
Loading...
New Delhi: Amrapali Group Chief Financial Officer Chander Wadhwa, who had earlier claimed to have a "memory fail", Friday answered searching questions from the Supreme Court prompting the bench to observe "his memory was intact".
Wadhwa had earlier chosen to remain silent when he was quizzed by forensic auditors appointed by the court, saying he has lost his memory.
A bench of justices Arun Mishra and UU Lalit said "it seems now his memory is intact" after Wadhwa apologised for his conduct before the forensic auditors.
Justice Lalit asked several questions to Wadhwa about his date of joining the company and in what capacity he was taken on board. He was also asked about his role in the company and how he used to work. "I apologise for my conduct before the forensic auditors," Wadhwa told the bench.
"Now you don't seem to have any memory fail. Your memory seems to be intact now," the bench observed.
At the outset, the bench warned Wadhwa during questioning and said, "This is a court of record. You have to reply very carefully. If your answer is found to be wrong you will face consequences".
It asked Wadhwa to submit whatever document he has with him with regard to the company to the forensic auditors and render all possible assistance they needed.
During questioning with the forensic auditors on October 12, Wadhwa had chosen to remain silent, saying he does not remember anything and has suffered a memory loss.
He had, however, answered personal questions such as the date of marriage, name of college and school passing year. The court is seized of a batch of petitions filed by home buyers who are seeking possession of around 42,000 flats booked in projects of the Amrapali group.
Wadhwa had earlier chosen to remain silent when he was quizzed by forensic auditors appointed by the court, saying he has lost his memory.
A bench of justices Arun Mishra and UU Lalit said "it seems now his memory is intact" after Wadhwa apologised for his conduct before the forensic auditors.
Justice Lalit asked several questions to Wadhwa about his date of joining the company and in what capacity he was taken on board. He was also asked about his role in the company and how he used to work. "I apologise for my conduct before the forensic auditors," Wadhwa told the bench.
"Now you don't seem to have any memory fail. Your memory seems to be intact now," the bench observed.
At the outset, the bench warned Wadhwa during questioning and said, "This is a court of record. You have to reply very carefully. If your answer is found to be wrong you will face consequences".
It asked Wadhwa to submit whatever document he has with him with regard to the company to the forensic auditors and render all possible assistance they needed.
During questioning with the forensic auditors on October 12, Wadhwa had chosen to remain silent, saying he does not remember anything and has suffered a memory loss.
He had, however, answered personal questions such as the date of marriage, name of college and school passing year. The court is seized of a batch of petitions filed by home buyers who are seeking possession of around 42,000 flats booked in projects of the Amrapali group.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Baazaar Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan Holds His Ground
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
A No Women 'Film Industry Delegation': 'Building' A Better Nation?
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Allen Ko, Chairman of Kymco Tells us About IONEX Commercial Technology
-
Tuesday 23 October , 2018
SC Cracker Ban Verdict: Implications of Bursting Crackers This Diwali
Baazaar Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan Holds His Ground
Friday 26 October , 2018 A No Women 'Film Industry Delegation': 'Building' A Better Nation?
Friday 26 October , 2018 Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
Friday 26 October , 2018 Allen Ko, Chairman of Kymco Tells us About IONEX Commercial Technology
Tuesday 23 October , 2018 SC Cracker Ban Verdict: Implications of Bursting Crackers This Diwali
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|180.70
|-8.90
|Reliance
|1,044.90
|1.37
|Indiabulls Hsg
|683.90
|-0.75
|Bajaj Finance
|2,338.90
|0.17
|Equitas Holding
|99.05
|-22.77
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|180.55
|-8.97
|Indiabulls Hsg
|685.05
|-0.52
|Equitas Holding
|99.05
|-23.34
|Dewan Housing
|182.85
|0.55
|Reliance
|1,044.70
|1.41
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|UPL
|622.70
|3.88
|Titan Company
|806.90
|1.98
|Tata Motors
|168.50
|1.91
|Bajaj Auto
|2,513.75
|1.46
|Reliance
|1,044.90
|1.37
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|168.85
|2.09
|Reliance
|1,044.70
|1.41
|Bajaj Auto
|2,505.55
|1.13
|Tata Steel
|551.10
|0.83
|Bharti Airtel
|298.30
|0.83
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|180.70
|-8.90
|JSW Steel
|337.45
|-4.51
|Axis Bank
|537.70
|-4.16
|HCL Tech
|966.60
|-3.81
|Grasim
|759.05
|-3.27
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|180.55
|-8.97
|Axis Bank
|537.35
|-4.04
|IndusInd Bank
|1,445.10
|-3.14
|TCS
|1,799.60
|-2.86
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,159.05
|-2.48
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Elon Musk Asks for Dank Memes; Twitter Responds with Darkness and Mockery
- Pakistan vs Australia, 2nd T20I, Highlights: As it Happened
- There Could Be 100 People in Room But Nobody Could Stop Lady Gaga from Repeating the Same Line
- Rain - Another Problem That Confronts the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
- WhatsApp Stickers Now Rolling Out For Android And iPhone: Here is How to Download
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...