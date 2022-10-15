Amul Raises Milk Prices by Rs 2 Per Litre; 3rd Price Hike This Year

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets milk and other dairy products under the Amul brand, has increased the price of full-cream milk and buffalo milk by Rs 2 per litre in all states except Gujarat. This is the third price hike by Amul in 2022 after it raised prices in August and March.

“Amul has increased prices of full cream milk and buffalo milk by Rs 2 per litre in all states except Gujarat: RS Sodhi, MD, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Limited,” news agency ANI has reported.

With this, the prices of full-cream milk has now increased from Rs 61 per liter to Rs 63 per litre.

In August, Amul had increased the milk prices by Rs 2 per litre. Mother Dairy had also hiked its milk prices by Rs 2 per litre. The price of Amul Gold was raised to Rs 31 per 500 ml, Amul Taaza increased to Rs 25 per 500 ml, and Amul Shakti up at Rs 28 per 500 ml.

For Mother Dairy, the price of full-cream milk was raised to Rs 61 per litre, up from Rs 59 per litre. Prices of toned milk were increase to Rs 51, while double-toned milk rates were raised to Rs 45 per litre. Cow milk prices have been hiked to Rs 53 per litre.

Last week, Cooperation Minister Amit Shah said Amul will be merged with five other cooperative societies to form a multi-state cooperative society (MSCS).

Read all the Latest Business News and Breaking News here