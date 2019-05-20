Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll Results

All India Figures

Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results

»
1-min read

Amul Hikes Milk Prices by Rs 2 per Litre in Delhi & Other Major Markets from Tomorrow

The revised price of 500 millilitres (ml) pack of 'Amul Gold' in Ahmedabad will be Rs 27, 'Amul Shakti' at Rs 25, 'Amul Taaza' at Rs 21 and 'Amul Diamond' at Rs 28.

PTI

Updated:May 20, 2019, 5:58 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Amul Hikes Milk Prices by Rs 2 per Litre in Delhi & Other Major Markets from Tomorrow
The Amul brand of milk and dairy products marketed by the GCMMF. (File photo)
Loading...
New Delhi: Dairy major Amul said Monday it will increase milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi NCR, Maharashtra and other states from Tuesday due to an increase in production cost.

Milk prices were last revised two years back in March 2017, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which sells milk and milk products under the Amul brand, said in a statement.

The new price will come into effect from May 21 onwards and on all six brands being sold in major markets of Delhi-NCR, Gujarat, West Bengal, Kolkata, Uttaranchal, Maharashtra and other states, the GCMMF said in a statement.

The revised price of 500 millilitres (ml) pack of 'Amul Gold' in Ahmedabad will be Rs 27, 'Amul Shakti' at Rs 25, 'Amul Taaza' at Rs 21 and 'Amul Diamond' at Rs 28, it said.

There has been no change in cow milk prices in Gujarat, the cooperative added.

"This increase in milk prices by Rs 2 per litre has happened after a gap of two years with an aim to provide remunerative milk purchase price to our milk producers owing to drop in milk production and increase in the cost of production," GCMMF said.

Considering the increase in the cost of milk production, all member milk unions of Gujarat have increased milk purchase price by a minimum of Rs 30-50 per kg fat (5-8 per cent) over the last few months, it said.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,352.67 +1,421.90 ( +3.75%)

NIFTY 50

11,828.25 +421.10 ( +3.69%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 344.70 7.97
Reliance 1,325.90 4.62
Indiabulls Hsg 814.55 12.63
ICICI Bank 407.70 4.62
HDFC 2,122.50 6.46
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,325.50 4.72
Axis Bank 782.75 4.62
Indiabulls Hsg 811.05 12.47
SBI 344.60 8.04
Yes Bank 143.60 6.73
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 814.55 12.63
Adani Ports 400.10 8.99
IndusInd Bank 1,494.65 8.82
SBI 344.70 7.97
Tata Motors 190.15 7.52
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,492.60 8.64
SBI 344.60 8.04
Tata Motors 190.00 7.53
Yes Bank 143.60 6.73
Larsen 1,451.05 6.55
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,589.40 -5.67
Zee Entertain 362.50 -2.59
Bajaj Auto 3,006.30 -1.11
Tech Mahindra 779.35 -0.70
Infosys 722.40 -0.21
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Auto 3,005.85 -1.18
Infosys 722.40 -0.19
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram