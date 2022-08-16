Amul, Mother Dairy Hike Milk Prices by Rs 2 Per Litre From Tomorrow; Know Details

Amul and Mother Dairy Milk Price Hikes: The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets milk and other dairy products under the Amul brand, on Tuesday said it has increased the milk prices by Rs 2 per litre, or 4 per cent. Mother Dairy has also hiked its milk prices by Rs 2 per litre. The revised prices for both the companies will be effective Wednesday (August 17).

The price of Amul Gold will be Rs 31 per 500 ml, Amul Taaza will be sold at Rs 25 per 500 ml, and Amul Shakti will be at Rs 28 per 500 ml.

For Mother Dairy, full-cream milk will cost Rs 61 per litre from Wednesday, up from Rs 59 per litre. Prices of toned milk will increase to Rs 51 while double toned milk will rise to Rs 45 per litre. Cow milk price have been hiked to Rs 53 per litre. In March also, Mother Dairy had increased milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in the Delhi-NCR (National Capital Region).

Mother Dairy’s bulk vended milk (token milk) price has been raised to Rs 48 from Rs 46 per litre. The company has witnessed an increase in input costs in the last five months, the official said. For instance, the farm prices of raw milk have spiked by about 10-11 per cent. Likewise, the cost of feed and fodder has also witnessed a significant rise due to the heat wave and extended summer season.

The GCMMF said in a statement, “The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, marketer of milk and milk products under the brand name of Amul, has decided to increase the milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in markets of Ahmedabad and Saurashtra of Gujarat, Delhi-NCR, West Bengal, Mumbai and all other markets where Amul is marketing its fresh milk effective from August 17, 2022,” .

The GCMMF said the increase of Rs 2 per litre translates into 4 per cent increase in MRP which is lower than average food inflation. It added that this price hike is being done “due to the increase in the overall cost of operation and production of milk”. The cattle feeding cost alone has increased to about 20 per cent compared to last year. Considering the rise in input costs, our member unions have also increased farmers’ price in the range of 8-9 per cent over the previous year.

Amul as a policy passes on almost 80 paise of every rupee paid by consumers for milk and milk products to the milk producers. “The price revision shall help in sustaining remunerative milk prices to our milk producers and to encourage them for higher milk production”, the GCMMF said.

Mother Dairy said in a statement, “The company has been experiencing a surge in varied input costs which have increased multifold during the last five months. For instance, the farm prices of raw milk have alone firmed up by about 10-11 per cent in the said period. Likewise, the cost of feed and fodder has also witnessed a significant rise during the same time due to the heatwave observed earlier in the country and on account of the extended summer season. The surge in farm prices is only being partially passed on to the consumers, thereby securing the interests of both the stakeholders – consumers and farmers.”

GCMMF sells 150 lakh litres of milk per day, of which Gujarat contributes around 60 lakh litres, Delhi-NCR 35 lakh litres and Maharashtra 20 lakh litres, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here