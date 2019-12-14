Amul, Mother Dairy Hike Milk Prices Up to Rs 3 per Litre

New Delhi: India's leading milk supplier Amul on Saturday raised milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in Gujarat, Delhi-NCR, West Bengal and Maharashtra.

"Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets dairy products under Amul brand, has decided to revise the milk prices by Rs 2 per litre being sold in Ahmedabad and Saurashtra markets of Gujarat, Delhi NCR, West Bengal, Mumbai and Maharashtra from December 15, 2019," the cooperative said in a statement.

In Ahmedabad, the price of Amul Gold will be Rs 28 per 500 ml, and Amul Taaza will be sold for Rs 22 per 500 ml. However, there will be no change in price of Amul Shakti which continues to be available at Rs 25 per 500 ml.

Amul said in the last three years it has made only two price revisions for pouch milk, which works out to be only Rs 4 per litre and less than 3 per cent per annum increase in MRP.

"This year the price of cattle feed has increased by more than 35 per cent. Considering increase in cattle feed and other input costs, our member unions have increased milk procurement price in the range of Rs 100 to Rs 110 per Kg fat which is more than 15 per cent increase than last year for the 36 lakh milk producers of Gujarat," the statement said.

Amul said it passes on almost 80 paise of every rupee paid by consumers for milk and milk products to the producers. This increase in milk prices by Rs 2 per litre has been done with an aim to sustain remunerative price to milk producers and encourage them for higher milk production, it added. GCMMF supplies 1.4 crore litres per day of milk across the country, of which 33 lakh litres is for Delhi-NCR.

Mother Dairy also announced an increase in milk prices by up to Rs 3 per litre in Delhi-NCR due to lower supply and rise in procurement cost. The new prices will be effective from Sunday, it said.

Prices of both token and poly pack milk have been increased in a range of Rs 2-3 per litre. The price of bulk vended milk (token milk) has been hiked by Rs 2 to Rs 42 per litre.

In poly packs, full cream milk rate has been raised by Rs 2 to Rs 55 per litre. Price of half litre full cream milk has been hiked to Rs 28 from Rs 27.

Toned milk price has been hiked by Rs 3 per litre to Rs 45 while double-toned milk will now be sold at Rs 39 per litre compared to Rs 36.

Price of cow milk too has been raised by Rs 3 per litre to Rs 47 per litre. "Milk availability across various states is under severe stress due to adverse climatic conditions including extended monsoon and delayed start of the flush season. The adverse climatic conditions have also resulted in a significant increase in feed and fodder prices.

"This has impacted the prices paid to milk producers. The raw milk prices, which in a normal year come down during the winter months, have firmed up substantially," Mother Dairy said.

The prices paid to milk producers have increased by about Rs 6 per litre in the last few months, up by almost 20 per cent compared to the corresponding period last year.

Mother Dairy said it is compelled to raise prices in Delhi-NCR for all its milk variants with effect from December 15, 2019. It said it passes close to 80 per cent of the sales realisation from milk towards its procurement. Mother Dairy supplies more than 30 lakh litres of milk per day in the Delhi-NCR market through retail outlets.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.