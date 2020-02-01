An 80% Increase, RTI & CIC Get Rs 9.90 Crore Allocation Under Bugdet 2020

New Delhi: Pumping 80% more than last budget's amount, the government has allocated Rs 9.90 crore for the Central Information Commission (CIC) and the Right to Information (RTI) Act in the Union Budget 2020-21.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced Rs 9.90 crore allocation for CIC and RTI, as compared to the Rs 5.5 crore assigned in Budget 2019-20. In the last budget, the commission's funds were slashed by 38 per cent as compared to the Union Budget of 2018-19.

"Fund allocations are in respect of the CIC's Construction of Head Office Building and DOPTs propagation of the RTI Act," the budget document stated.

The CIC has also received funds under a separate head of 'CIC and PESB' with an increase of 6.95% from the last budget. It has been allocated Rs 32 crore compared to Rs 30.02 allocated crore last year under this head. This provision is for "establishment related expenditure of the Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) and the Central Information Commission," the document said.

