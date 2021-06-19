An Old 2 Rupee Coin can Earn Rs 5 lakh Online. Check Details

If you have collections of rare coins which are hardly found in circulation today, you have a real chance to earn lakhs of rupees. Now, the two-rupee coin that can get you as much as Rs five lakh, is being sold on classified advertisement platform Quikr. Buyers on the Bangalore-based website are ready to shell out a hefty amount in exchange for the old coin.

The 1994-made coin has Indian flag on one side, and its value on the Quikr website is estimated to be of Rs 5 lakh. Whereas, the value of one rupee coin that was minted before independence, and had Queen Victoria’s picture imprinted on it, is calculated to be worth Rs 2 lakh.

There is another coin minted in 1918, the one-rupee coin with British King George V’s picture on it is estimated to be selling at a whopping Rs 9 lakh.

Although these rare coins will definitely fetch you a good amount, it also depends on the buyer and seller as to what value they agree to trade the coin for.

If you have such rare coins and want to extract a good price from those then you need to first register yourself on websites which facilitate buyers and sellers to trade directly. After that, you need to click the picture of your coin, and put it for sale on the website. Interested buyers will contact you and you can negotiate the price with them.

Old Rs 10 Note Can Fetch You Rs 25,000; Know Details

An old Rs 10 note in your piggy bank or wallet can fetch Rs 25,000 within a few minutes without going anywhere. The Coinbazzar website provides a platform to people having unique and old notes to sell it online and earn money. However, the Rs 10 note must have some features to fetch up to Rs 20,000. The note should have an Ashoka pillar printed on one side and a boat on the other side. The note was issued in the year 1943 during the British rule in India. The note should have the signature of then RBI governor CD Deshmukh. Apart from this, 10 Rupees should be written in the English language on both ends of the note on the backside.

If you have a 10 rupee note with these features, you can sell it online on Coinbazzar platform. The buyers on the platform pay thousands to get rare old notes and coins.

