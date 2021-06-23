An Old 25 paise Can Get You Rs 1.5 lakh Online. Know How

If you are having any old coin of 25 paise, you can get Rs 1.5 lakh. This may sound strange and funny, but it is true. You can earn the money after selling the old and rare coins to those who love to collect them and are ready to shell out a hefty amount in exchange for the old coin.

An old 25 paise coin with certain features can attract a good amount online. If you have a 25 paise coin which was minted in 1985, then you can sell it online platforms like indiamart.com and earn money. The website features rare and unique coins for sale. The buyers interested to purchase the available coins can contact the sellers and purchase them at a good price.

Here’s how to sell 25 paise coin on indiamart.com to extract a good price

Step 1: Visit the official website indiamart.com which facilitates buyers and sellers to trade directly.

Step 2: Register yourself on the website

Step 3: Click a picture of your coin, and put it for sale on the website.

Step 4: Talk to interested buyers who will contact you.

Step 5: Negotiate with buyers and sell the coin

If you have a rare coin, then you have the chance to earn a good amount of money. However, it also depends on the buyer and seller as to what value they agree to trade the coin for. There are several other platforms like Quikr and Coinbazzar where you can sell your old and unique coins.

An Old 2 Rupee Coin can Fetch you Rs 5 lakh

Now, the two-rupee coin that can get you as much as Rs five lakh, is being sold on classified advertisement platform Quikr. Buyers on the Bangalore-based website are ready to shell out a hefty amount in exchange for the old coin.

The 1994-made coin has Indian flag on one side, and its value on the Quikr website is estimated to be of Rs 5 lakh. Whereas, the value of one rupee coin that was minted before independence, and had Queen Victoria’s picture imprinted on it, is calculated to be worth Rs 2 lakh.

There is another coin minted in 1918, the one-rupee coin with British King George V’s picture on it is estimated to be selling at a whopping Rs 9 lakh.

Although these rare coins will definitely fetch you a good amount, it also depends on the buyer and seller as to what value they agree to trade the coin for.

