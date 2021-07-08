An Old 50 Paise Coin Can Fetch you Rs 1 Lakh Online. Know Details

Several people have a fondness for collecting things, from stamps on letters to antiques. There are many who also prefer to collect old notes and coins from different countries. They are not just a collection piece but also can bring home lakhs of money. Individuals and organisations are willing to pay huge amounts to lay hands on old coins and notes. After 25 paise coins and 2-rupee coins, now a 50 paise coin can help you earn lakhs sitting at home.

In 2011, the Indian government had ended the circulation of 25-50 paise coins. However, people had stopped using these coins long before the government banned them. After the announcement, whatever value the coins had gone in vain and were useless. But the tables have turned, these coins can help you win lakhs.

An old 50 paise coin with a certain feature can draw a good amount online. If you have a 50 paise coin that was made in 2011, then you can sell it on an online platform, Olx and earn money. The website features old coins and notes for sale. The interested buyers can contact the sellers and purchase them at a price suitable to both.

Here’s how to sell a 50 paise coin on Olx to earn a good price -

Step 1: Visit the official website Olx.com which allows the buyers and sellers to trade directly.

Step 2: Register yourself as a seller on the website.

Step 3: Click and upload a photo of the coin on the website.

Step 4: Buyers who are interested will contact you.

Step 5: Negotiate with them and sell the coin.

Last month, people having an old 25 paise coin could take home Rs. 1.5 Lakh on IndiaMART.com. the owner of the coin can click the picture and upload it for bidding. The bidder with highest price takes home the coin. The seller can always negotiate with the buyer. On IndiaMART.com, people having 5 paise and 10 paise coins can also earn a good amount of money.

Old Coin Sale At CoinBazzar Website

If you have some rare coins, all you have to do is to visit the CoinBazzar website and create an account by furnishing your details like name, email and full address. Now You are set to sell your coin on the website. Put out your coin and the price you expect and the buyers interested in it will contact you.

Currently, 10 pieces of ONGC commemorative Rs 5 coins are selling for Rs 200 on the website. Similarly, a Rs 100 note with a rare numerical series — 000 786 — and also has the signature of former RBI governor D Subbarao is being sold on the website for Rs 1,999.

