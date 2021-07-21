An Old Rs 20 Note Can Fetch You Rs 3 Lakhs Online, Check Details

It would sound crazy if someone said that you can convert Rs 20 into Rs 3 lakh online. However, believe it or not, it is actually possible. There are several websites where you can sell your antique currency notes and get lakhs in return. E-commerce sites like Ebay and BidCurios are facilitating online bidding of rare currency notes and coins. Notaphilists, who like collecting unique banknotes and coins, are always on the search to expand their memorabilia.

If you have a 20 rupees note with serial number 786, then you can extract upto Rs 3 lakh by putting it for online bidding. Moreover, currency notes of 10, 20, 50, 100, 200, 500 and 2000 rupees, if they have some unique features, can make you rich overnight. If your currency notes have 786 digits in the serial number, then think of auctioning them online and earn upto Rs 3 lakh or even more.

You do not have to go anywhere to sell your precious currency note. All you need is a smartphone and an internet connection. You simply have to register yourself as a seller on websites like Ebay, BidCurios or Click India. Interestingly, Click India also gives you the option of selling directly through Whatsapp.

To sell your 786 serial number currency note online, create an account on any of the e-commerce platforms. After you have registered yourself as a seller, click a clean and high quality picture of your currency note and upload it on the website. The website will make your post public and potential buyers will be able to directly contact you. You can ask a desired amount from the buyers to sell your currency note. You will have options of multiple buyers and therefore, you can receive the best price for your unique note.

The trading of old currency notes and coins have seen a massive jump with dedicated websites coming up to facilitate online auctioning of the memorabilia. People who have collections of old coins and notes are milking this opportunity.

