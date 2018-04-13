English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Analysts Uncertain on RBI Rate Cut Due to Inflation Concerns
American brokerage Morgan Stanley, has said that the rise in inflation in the second half of the year which the RBI's lowered estimate also expects, may also result in a "shallow rate hike" cycle from October-December.
Representative image. (Reuters)
Mumbai: Even as inflation cooled to 4.3 per cent for March led by food prices, analysts are not so certain about a policy rate cut by Reserve Bank in the near future on worries of a rise in the headline number.
American brokerage Morgan Stanley, has said that the rise in inflation in the second half of the year which the RBI's lowered estimate also expects, may also result in a "shallow rate hike" cycle from October-December.
"We expect the inflation trajectory to be driven by strong base effects in the coming months, likely reaching a peak in June driven by the twin factors of a reversal of base effects in food inflation and continued implementation of the house rent allowance," it said.
The research wing of the largest rating agency Crisil said it does not expect any rate action by the RBI for the next six months and hinted that it can only be a hike, if the upside risks spelt out by RBI materialise.
"We foresee CPI inflation averaging 4.6 per cent next fiscal. The pick-up will be due to rising consumption demand, impact of house rent allowance revisions on housing inflation, and higher global crude oil prices," the Crisil note said.
Bank of America Merill Lynch said that it expects a shoot-up in the consumer price inflation to 5.4 per cent in the June quarter driven by base effects which will result in the RBI's rate setting panel looking through the increase.
"With inflation easing from December's 5.2 per cent, we are still confident of our call of a 0.25 per cent August 1 RBI rate cut," it said, adding that the call depends on normalcy in rains.
Retail inflation slowed to 4.28 per cent in March, the third consecutive month of decline, mainly on account of easing food prices including vegetables, government data showed today.
The inflation based on Consumer Price Index (CPI), a key data factored in by the RBI to arrive at interest rate, was 4.44 per cent in February. However, the March 2018 inflation was higher than 3.89 per cent recorded in the same month last year.
Earlier this month, Reserve Bank had lowered its retail inflation target for the first half of the current fiscal to 4.7-5.1 per cent on sharp moderation in food price rise and likelihood of a normal monsoon from the 5.1-5.6 per cent range projected earlier.
The commentary in the monetary policy was seen as being dovish by commentators. RBI Governor Urjit Patel had said that the central bank will be data dependent.
Also Watch
American brokerage Morgan Stanley, has said that the rise in inflation in the second half of the year which the RBI's lowered estimate also expects, may also result in a "shallow rate hike" cycle from October-December.
"We expect the inflation trajectory to be driven by strong base effects in the coming months, likely reaching a peak in June driven by the twin factors of a reversal of base effects in food inflation and continued implementation of the house rent allowance," it said.
The research wing of the largest rating agency Crisil said it does not expect any rate action by the RBI for the next six months and hinted that it can only be a hike, if the upside risks spelt out by RBI materialise.
"We foresee CPI inflation averaging 4.6 per cent next fiscal. The pick-up will be due to rising consumption demand, impact of house rent allowance revisions on housing inflation, and higher global crude oil prices," the Crisil note said.
Bank of America Merill Lynch said that it expects a shoot-up in the consumer price inflation to 5.4 per cent in the June quarter driven by base effects which will result in the RBI's rate setting panel looking through the increase.
"With inflation easing from December's 5.2 per cent, we are still confident of our call of a 0.25 per cent August 1 RBI rate cut," it said, adding that the call depends on normalcy in rains.
Retail inflation slowed to 4.28 per cent in March, the third consecutive month of decline, mainly on account of easing food prices including vegetables, government data showed today.
The inflation based on Consumer Price Index (CPI), a key data factored in by the RBI to arrive at interest rate, was 4.44 per cent in February. However, the March 2018 inflation was higher than 3.89 per cent recorded in the same month last year.
Earlier this month, Reserve Bank had lowered its retail inflation target for the first half of the current fiscal to 4.7-5.1 per cent on sharp moderation in food price rise and likelihood of a normal monsoon from the 5.1-5.6 per cent range projected earlier.
The commentary in the monetary policy was seen as being dovish by commentators. RBI Governor Urjit Patel had said that the central bank will be data dependent.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
-
Kathua Horror: Family Still In Shock
-
Thursday 12 April , 2018
Chilling Kathua Rape Chargesheet Jolts India
-
Thursday 12 April , 2018
Watch: Bangladesh Ends Reservations in Govt. Jobs
-
Thursday 12 April , 2018
Xolo Era 3X Review: Ease-of-Use is The Biggest USP
-
Wednesday 11 April , 2018
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Gives Testimony Before Congress
Kathua Horror: Family Still In Shock
Thursday 12 April , 2018 Chilling Kathua Rape Chargesheet Jolts India
Thursday 12 April , 2018 Watch: Bangladesh Ends Reservations in Govt. Jobs
Thursday 12 April , 2018 Xolo Era 3X Review: Ease-of-Use is The Biggest USP
Wednesday 11 April , 2018 Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Gives Testimony Before Congress
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|3,153.30
|+14.05
|+0.45
|Infosys
|1,171.45
|+8.85
|+0.76
|SBI
|250.95
|-2.85
|-1.12
|Reliance
|938.85
|+10.15
|+1.09
|ICICI Bank
|288.25
|+1.50
|+0.52
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Shriram City
|2,182.05
|-23.25
|-1.05
|HDFC
|1,840.60
|+12.20
|+0.67
|RBL Bank
|498.50
|-0.35
|-0.07
|Reliance
|938.85
|+11.30
|+1.22
|Ashok Leyland
|149.45
|+4.55
|+3.14
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Adani Ports
|383.10
|+10.75
|+2.89
|Tech Mahindra
|671.55
|+18.75
|+2.87
|Wipro
|294.15
|+7.30
|+2.54
|Indiabulls Hsg
|1,344.80
|+29.45
|+2.24
|Hindalco
|237.80
|+5.20
|+2.24
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Adani Ports
|381.95
|+9.90
|+2.66
|Wipro
|293.35
|+6.55
|+2.28
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,150.50
|+19.15
|+1.69
|Coal India
|285.35
|+4.40
|+1.57
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,087.00
|+28.20
|+1.37
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|BPCL
|405.40
|-13.25
|-3.16
|Bajaj Finserv
|5,316.80
|-103.95
|-1.92
|HCL Tech
|991.25
|-18.80
|-1.86
|IOC
|165.35
|-2.90
|-1.72
|Axis Bank
|542.55
|-6.20
|-1.13
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|251.20
|-3.10
|-1.22
|Axis Bank
|541.90
|-6.40
|-1.17
|Yes Bank
|309.40
|-2.05
|-0.66
|Maruti Suzuki
|9,138.45
|-59.85
|-0.65
|Bharti Airtel
|377.80
|-2.30
|-0.61
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|17
|11
|14
|42
|1
|Australia
|65
|49
|52
|166
|2
|England
|30
|34
|33
|97
|4
|Canada
|13
|32
|25
|70
|5
|South Africa
|13
|10
|12
|35
|6
|New Zealand
|10
|12
|11
|33
|7
|Scotland
|9
|13
|19
|41
|8
|Cyprus
|8
|1
|5
|14
|9
|Wales
|7
|10
|12
|29
|10
|Nigeria
|7
|5
|5
|17
|11
|Jamaica
|5
|7
|7
|19
|12
|Malaysia
|5
|5
|10
|20
|13
|Singapore
|3
|1
|1
|5
|14
|Kenya
|2
|5
|5
|12
|15
|Samoa
|2
|2
|0
|4
|16
|Botswana
|2
|1
|0
|3
|16
|Trinidad And Tobago
|2
|1
|0
|3
|18
|Uganda
|2
|0
|2
|4
|19
|Bahamas
|1
|2
|0
|3
|19
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|21
|Northern Ireland
|1
|1
|4
|6
|22
|Fiji
|1
|0
|2
|3
|23
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|23
|British Virgin Islands
|1
|0
|0
|1
|23
|Grenada
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|Bangladesh
|0
|2
|0
|2
|27
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|5
|6
|28
|Isle of Man
|0
|1
|0
|1
|28
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|28
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|31
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|3
|3
|32
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|2
|2
|33
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Dominica
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Ghana
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|40
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Rampage Movie Review: Dwayne Johnson & Monsters Break In Blockbuster Season With Dumb, Fun Creature Feature
- JVC XS-XN226 Portable Bluetooth Speaker Review – All About Music
- CWG 2018: Tejaswini Sawant Wins Gold, Shatters Games Record
- TVS Apache RTR 160 White Race Edition Launched in India for Rs 79,715
- 3.24 Million Records Were Compromised in India in 2017: Gemalto Study