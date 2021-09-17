Anand Mahindra Could Name Next Electric Car after Pioneer Auto Electrician. Know More

Electric cars have gained a lot of popularity in recent years and with growing concerns over global warming, EVs seem to be the future of the auto market. While for most of the world, the change has been a recent phenomenon, there is a long history behind this shift? Business tycoon Anand Mahindra shared a video on his Twitter timeline featuring an interview of Roy Doring — an auto electrician who developed some of the early models of EVs. Posting the clip, Mahindra lauded the vision of Doring and urged people to not be afraid of thinking ahead of their times.

The business tycoon suggested that naming an electric car after Doring could be a fitting tribute to his legacy and vision. The post shared by Mahindra features a 1968 interview of Doring where he is seen driving his Ford Prefect which he converted into an electric car. He talks about the benefits of an electric car and says that the vehicles are more economical to run when compared to a petrol car and offer a smog-free drive with almost no maintenance.

Doring reveals that his electric car could go up to 32 to 48 km in a single charge. Talking about the future of electric cars, he says that EVs would be in high demand in 50 years. The clip ends with Doring opening the bonnet of the car to show the 64-year-old electric motor that he had been using.

Never be afraid of being ahead of your time… #MondayMotivation (And I think a new electric car called a ‘Doring’ would be a great tribute and a great idea) pic.twitter.com/OqX9WlBlrs— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 13, 2021

The 159 100E Ford Prefect converted to run as an electric car is said to be Australia’s first post-World War II electric sedan and was last among the 51 vehicles converted to electric combustion by Doring. While electric cars may have gained a lot of popularity recently, back in 1968the idea was revolutionary. Even in this interview, Doring talks about the utility of electric cars in city driving and highlights their cost-effectiveness. He talked about the low maintenance and the ease to drive these cars in congested places.

Since being shared online a few hours ago, Mahindra post has received over 51,000 views along with nearly 3,000 likes on the microblogging site. Reacting to the video, users lauded the vision of Doring and were left amazed by the advancement of technology back in the day.

