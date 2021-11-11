Anand Mahindra Says 'Truly Felt Undeserving' after Receiving Padma Bhushan Award. Here's Why

The chairperson of the Mahindra & Mahindra, Anand Mahindra, was awarded the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian honour rewarded to people, who deliver distinguished service in various fields.

Mahindra was awarded the Padma Bhushan in the field of Trade and Industry. Retweeting a picture shared by President Ram Nath Kovind, Mahindra expressed his gratitude and said that he feels truly underserving to be amongst other recipients.

President Kovind’s Twitter wall featured a picture of him, felicitating environmentalist and social worker, Tulsi Gowda, who hails from Karnataka. She was awarded the fourth-highest civilian honour, Padma Shri, for working for more than 60 years as an environmental conservationist and planting more than 30,000 tree saplings. At 77-year-old, Gowda is named ‘encyclopaedia of the forest,’ due to her abundant knowledge about plants and herbs.

Mahindra retweeted the picture and, in the caption, wrote, “This government has made a long overdue, shift in the texture of the Padma Awards recipients. Now, the focus is largely on individuals making seminal contributions to the improvement of society at grassroots levels. I truly felt undeserving of being amongst their ranks.”

This Govt has made a long-overdue, transformational shift in the texture of the Padma Awards recipients. Now, the focus is largely on individuals making seminal contributions to the improvement of society at grassroots levels. I truly felt undeserving to be amongst their ranks. https://t.co/jor34tqx1w— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 9, 2021

Since shared, Mahindra’s tweet has been liked by roughly 26,000 users, many of whom appreciated the positive and pressing perspective that Mahindra addressed, with a dash of humility along with it.

One user wrote, “Indeed great awards; such a unique list of awardees; Feels motivated.”

Indeed great awards; such a unique list of awardees. Feels motivated. Unfortunately CSIR's SS Bhatnagar and DST's Swarnajayanti awards are moving in wrong direction with every year they climb next step of "NEPOTISM " Hope academia learn from Padma awards.@DrJitendraSingh https://t.co/Gq5gtU8Ke1 — Prof. Vivek Polshettiwar (@VPolshettiwar) November 10, 2021

Another wrote, “Such tweets make you a legend.”

Sir, such tweet makes you legend. #RespectOn lighter side, Just look at KJO, he accepted without knowing why it was given to him 😂😂 https://t.co/dZZU0agj3G — Koonjan (@vasavdakunjan) November 9, 2021

One user echoed Mahindra’s view on the latest list of awardees and wrote, “The recent Padma Awards list is indeed a welcoming and refreshing step in the right direction and should be lauded.”

The recent Padma Awards list is indeed a welcome and refreshing step in the right direction and should be lauded. The whole excercise looks even better when compared to the dubious doling out of favours in the Congress regime. https://t.co/AVmQzEoJgz— Gazanfar Ibrahim 🇮🇳 (@IbrahimGazanfar) November 9, 2021

Here are some other reactions to Mahindra’s tweet:

How beautiful my Bharat is! This demonstrates how the democracy and meritocracy work in Bharat. There is no preference to anyone and this is the beauty of New India, my Bharat. Jai Bharat 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/x2Wfvq6nTt— vishal (@2710vishal) November 10, 2021

True Heroes of our society https://t.co/6ur0qf3B8e— BAPU MAKKANNAVAR (@BAPUUM) November 9, 2021

Sir it’s your humility. Your contribution at top end of economy is humongous.contribution at lowest end of economy are being given equal weightage is a welcome change. It takes both ends to make it complete. Government practices what it preaches. सबका साथ सबका विकास। https://t.co/MfcblhmH2m— Ram Bhogale (@ram_bhogale) November 9, 2021

Couldn't disagree more. Activists, social workers, change makers were recognised earlier too. Just like partymen like Jaitley, Swaraj, Parrikar and sycophants like Kangana, Swapan Dasgupta or Anupam Kher are awarded now! Only thing that has changed is govt's media management https://t.co/KK5z1Tk20t — Agnivo Niyogi (অগ্নিভ নিয়োগী) (@Aagan86) November 9, 2021

Anand Mahindra was awarded the Padma Bhushan for exponential growth in various sectors like automobile, IT, and aerospace. He, too, graced President Kovind’s Twitter wall.

President Kovind presents Padma Bhushan to Shri Anand Gopal Mahindra for Trade and Industry. He is the Chairman of the Mahindra Group. His tenure has seen the Group expand domestically and internationally into a range of major industrial sectors from automobile to IT & Aerospace. pic.twitter.com/8hEA8IV5P0— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 8, 2021

Padma awards are announced every year on republic day and felicitate people with exceptional and distinguished service. The recipients are awarded Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri awards in various categories such as Art, Literature, Social Work, Sports, Education, etc. This year, a total of 119 awardees were given the Padma awards.

