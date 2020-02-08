Anand Mahindra to Continue as M&M Executive Chairman Till Next Year
The board of directors of the company have unanimously requested Anand Mahindra to continue as the executive chairman till his original term of appointment as approved by the shareholders of the company that is up to November 11, 2021, the company said in a BSE filing.
File photo of Anand Mahindra.
New Delhi: Mahindra & Mahindra on Saturday said Anand Mahindra has acceded the request of the board to continue as executive chairman till November next year.
The board of directors of the company have unanimously requested Anand Mahindra to continue as the executive chairman till his original term of appointment as approved by the shareholders of the company that is up to November 11, 2021, the company said in a BSE filing.
As per the SEBI guidelines, he had to step down from his executive role from April 1, 2020.
"In deference to the wishes of the Governance, Nomination and Remuneration Committee (GNRC) and Board, Anand Mahindra has acceded to the request to continue as the Executive Chairman till his original term of appointment. Pawan Goenka and Anish Shah would continue to report to Anand Mahindra," it said.
SEBI has deferred the deadline for compliance with Regulation 17 from April 1, 2020, to April 2022.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|AAVAS Financier
|1,843.40
|-6.02
|ICICI Bank
|536.40
|-0.97
|Asian Paints
|1,857.55
|-0.19
|Nestle
|16,305.95
|0.13
|Welspun India
|44.80
|3.94
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|NTPC
|115.70
|3.30
|ONGC
|109.30
|1.91
|Axis Bank
|745.90
|1.21
|HCL Tech
|607.50
|1.36
|Hero Motocorp
|2,442.15
|1.25
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|173.60
|-2.94
|IndusInd Bank
|1,298.70
|-2.69
|M&M
|568.80
|-1.95
|Reliance
|1,433.75
|-1.64
|Tata Steel
|470.95
|-1.46
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kalki Koechlin, Guy Hershberg Welcome Baby Girl
- There's a Clear Winner in the Malang Vs Shikara Box Office Battle and It Is...
- FIH Hockey Pro League 2020: Goalkeepers Pathak, Sreejesh Star as India Beat World Champions Belgium
- Bigg Boss 13: Who Will Get Evicted from the House This Week? Vote Here
- ICC U-19 World Cup 2020 | Yashasvi, Tyagi and Bishnoi Among the Most Influential for India