Andhra Bank Board Gives In-principle Approval for Merger with Union Bank
FM recently announced merger of Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank with Punjab National Bank, Syndicate Bank with Canara Bank, while Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank would be merged with Union Bank of India.
Image for representation
Hyderabad: The board of directors of Andhra Bank on Friday accorded in-principle approval for the amalgamation of Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank with Union Bank of India as the anchor bank.
"In continuation to our letter dated September 11, 2019 regarding intimation of meeting of board of directors of the bank, we wish to inform you that the board in its meeting held on September 13, 2019 has considered and accorded its in-principle approval for the amalgamation of Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank with Union Bank of lndia as the anchor bank, subject to statutory and regulatory approvals," the public sector bank said in a filing on the BSE.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently announced the merger of Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank with Punjab National Bank, Syndicate Bank with Canara Bank, while Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank would merged with Union Bank of India.
Besides, Indian Bank would be merged with Allahabad Bank, making it the seventh largest state-owned bank.
