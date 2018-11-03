English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Andhra Bank Q2 Net Loss Widens to Rs 434 Crore
On a sequential basis, however, its net loss narrowed from Rs 539.83 crore loss in the first quarter ended June of the current fiscal.
Image for representation
Loading...
New Delhi: State-owned Andhra Bank on Saturday reported widening of its net loss to Rs 434.10 crore in second quarter which ended September.
It had posted a net loss of Rs 385.11 crore during the July-September period of the previous fiscal.
On a sequential basis, however, its net loss narrowed from Rs 539.83 crore loss in the first quarter ended June of the current fiscal.
In the fiscal ended March 2018, the bank had posted a net loss of Rs 3,412.53 crore due to mounting bad loans.
Total income during the second quarter of 2018-19 rose to Rs 5,249.32 crore as against Rs 5,005.34 crore in the same quarter of 2017-18, Andhra Bank said in a regulatory filing.
Bank's asset quality witnessed a deterioration year-on-year as gross non-performing assets (NPAs) soared to 16.36 per cent of gross advances by end of September quarter 2018 as against 13.27 per cent by the same period of 2017. However, it improved a little when compared with 16.69 per cent by end of June quarter.
Net NPAs, however, showed a slight correction at 7.49 per cent of net loans as at end of September from 7.55 per cent a year ago. In the first quarter ended June, net NPAs stood at 7.96 per cent.
In absolute value, gross bad loans or NPAs stood at Rs 27,623.01 crore by September 2018 as against Rs 19,838.58 crore by September 2017. Net NPAs were Rs 11,427.62 crore as compared to Rs 10,573.60 crore.
However, its provisioning for bad loans came down to Rs 1,155.15 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 1,585.88 crore a year ago. Overall provisioning including for contingencies stood at Rs 1,561.73 crore against Rs 1,668.06 crore.
The provision coverage ratio stood at 65.47 per cent as on September 30, 2018. Andhra Bank said it received Rs 2,019 crore as government capital infusion on July 23 in lieu of preferential allotment of shares.
It had posted a net loss of Rs 385.11 crore during the July-September period of the previous fiscal.
On a sequential basis, however, its net loss narrowed from Rs 539.83 crore loss in the first quarter ended June of the current fiscal.
In the fiscal ended March 2018, the bank had posted a net loss of Rs 3,412.53 crore due to mounting bad loans.
Total income during the second quarter of 2018-19 rose to Rs 5,249.32 crore as against Rs 5,005.34 crore in the same quarter of 2017-18, Andhra Bank said in a regulatory filing.
Bank's asset quality witnessed a deterioration year-on-year as gross non-performing assets (NPAs) soared to 16.36 per cent of gross advances by end of September quarter 2018 as against 13.27 per cent by the same period of 2017. However, it improved a little when compared with 16.69 per cent by end of June quarter.
Net NPAs, however, showed a slight correction at 7.49 per cent of net loans as at end of September from 7.55 per cent a year ago. In the first quarter ended June, net NPAs stood at 7.96 per cent.
In absolute value, gross bad loans or NPAs stood at Rs 27,623.01 crore by September 2018 as against Rs 19,838.58 crore by September 2017. Net NPAs were Rs 11,427.62 crore as compared to Rs 10,573.60 crore.
However, its provisioning for bad loans came down to Rs 1,155.15 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 1,585.88 crore a year ago. Overall provisioning including for contingencies stood at Rs 1,561.73 crore against Rs 1,668.06 crore.
The provision coverage ratio stood at 65.47 per cent as on September 30, 2018. Andhra Bank said it received Rs 2,019 crore as government capital infusion on July 23 in lieu of preferential allotment of shares.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Google Employees Protest Against Sexual Misconduct at Workplace
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
From World's Tallest Statue to Train to Unity Run: How PM Modi is Taking Forward Patel's Legacy
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Pollution Emergency for 10 Days as Delhi Mulls Odd-Even, Criminal Proceedings Against Violators
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
First Look: Apple MacBook Air 2018
Google Employees Protest Against Sexual Misconduct at Workplace
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 From World's Tallest Statue to Train to Unity Run: How PM Modi is Taking Forward Patel's Legacy
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Pollution Emergency for 10 Days as Delhi Mulls Odd-Even, Criminal Proceedings Against Violators
Thursday 01 November , 2018 First Look: Apple MacBook Air 2018
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,074.90
|1.77
|HDFC Bank
|1,949.45
|1.95
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,135.45
|6.31
|Yes Bank
|209.10
|2.47
|Coal India
|261.55
|0.17
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ABB India
|1,314.35
|-0.33
|Reliance
|1,074.25
|1.64
|HDFC Bank
|1,946.90
|1.87
|ICICI Bank
|354.30
|0.25
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,136.80
|6.37
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|BPCL
|302.35
|6.67
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,135.45
|6.31
|Vedanta
|225.90
|6.16
|Tata Motors
|190.30
|6.05
|IndusInd Bank
|1,541.80
|5.32
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,136.80
|6.37
|Tata Motors
|190.00
|6.29
|Vedanta
|225.75
|6.04
|IndusInd Bank
|1,542.45
|5.29
|Adani Ports
|333.50
|4.46
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tech Mahindra
|690.90
|-4.13
|Wipro
|318.40
|-3.41
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,423.25
|-1.56
|Bajaj Finance
|2,383.30
|-1.44
|Cipla
|607.10
|-1.35
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Wipro
|319.10
|-3.29
|TCS
|1,909.80
|-1.28
|Infosys
|662.05
|-0.65
|SBI
|285.45
|-0.09
|Sun Pharma
|571.40
|-0.03
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India Opts for a Four-day First Class Game Instead of Three-day Warm-up tie in Australia: Report
- England ODI Captain Eoin Morgan Ties the Knot With Girlfriend Tara Ridgway
- 2.0 Trailer Launched: Rajinikanth's Chitti Takes on Akshay Kumar's Giant Monster Alone
- This is How Shah Rukh Khan Reacted to Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's Wedding Announcement
- World’s First Foldable Smartphone, FlexiPai Launched: Watch Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...