Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Andhra Bank Shares Jump by 3.8% After Announcement of PSU Bank Mergers

The combination of Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank with Union Bank of India will create India's fifth-largest public sector bank with Rs 14.59 lakh crore business and 9,609 branches.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 3, 2019, 10:03 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Andhra Bank Shares Jump by 3.8% After Announcement of PSU Bank Mergers
Image for representation
Loading...

Andhra Bank shares jumped as much as 3.8% in early trade on Tuesday, i.e. September 3, after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the lender, along with Corporation Bank, will be amalgamated with the Union Bank of India under the government’s mega merger plan for public sector banks (PSU banks).

At 9:36 am, shares of Andhra Bank were trading up 2.5% at Rs 20.20, after hitting an intra-day high of Rs 20.45. Meanwhile, shares of Union Bank of India were down 3.5%, while those of Corporation Bank slipped 0.2%.

The combination of Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank with Union Bank of India will create India's fifth-largest public sector bank with Rs 14.59 lakh crore business and 9,609 branches. Moreover, since all three banks share a common core banking software (CBS), Finacle, integration and realisation of gains would be quicker.

In a BSE filing, Andhra Bank said it has received a communication from the finance ministry to the effect that the alternative mechanism, in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India, has decided that Union Bank of lndia, Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank may consider the amalgamation of Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank into Union Bank of India.

“Accordingly, a meeting of the Board of Directors to consider the amalgamation will be convened by the bank in due course,” it said. Sitharaman on 30 August unveiled a merger plan of 10 PSU banks into four to create fewer and stronger global-sized lenders amid a slowdown in economic activity.

The four new set of banks would be created after merging the following banks -- 1) Punjab National Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India; 2) Canara Bank and Syndicate Bank 3) Union Bank of India, Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank; and 4) Indian Bank and Allahabad Bank.

Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of Maharashtra and Punjab and Sind Bank will continue as separate entities due to their strong regional focus, while Bank of India and Central Bank of India will also operate separately.

While the move is aimed at making Indian banks globally competitive, analysts raised questions over merging the weak banks with strong ones at a time when asset quality concerns linger.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,846.53 -486.26 ( -1.30%)

NIFTY 50

10,882.10 -141.15 ( -1.28%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 59.30 -1.08
Maruti Suzuki 6,083.25 -0.66
Indiabulls Hsg 452.70 -0.58
ICICI Bank 396.45 -3.22
Reliance 1,227.95 -1.65
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bombay Burmah 896.50 -0.46
Yes Bank 59.30 -0.34
Natco Pharma 541.85 0.14
Indiabulls Hsg 452.80 -0.56
Maruti Suzuki 6,083.20 -0.63
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tech Mahindra 711.50 2.57
Britannia 2,741.40 1.47
HCL Tech 1,114.40 1.28
TCS 2,273.75 0.63
Hero Motocorp 2,581.05 0.35
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HCL Tech 1,114.45 1.29
TCS 2,274.00 0.71
Hero Motocorp 2,581.75 0.38
Infosys 819.35 0.58
Coal India 184.75 0.08
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
UltraTechCement 3,918.20 -3.31
ICICI Bank 396.45 -3.22
HDFC 2,097.20 -3.20
Tata Motors 113.20 -3.00
IOC 118.80 -2.98
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 113.10 -3.13
ICICI Bank 396.60 -3.36
Tata Steel 335.40 -2.77
HDFC 2,097.40 -3.19
M&M 516.00 -2.44
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram